McDonald's launch top secret burger

As of 10:30am today, Aussies can get their hands on a new Maccas burger that's been shrouded in secrecy in the lead up to its launch.

Part of the fast food chain's Gourmet Creations range, the new burger features Australian-bred Wagyu beef and crispy bacon, making it sure to satisfy those late-night cravings.

Ready for the ingredients?

Apart from the Australian Wagyu patty - a world first for McDonalds - the burger will be served on a new gourmet bun.

Add those crispy bacon strips, caramelised onion, tomato, lettuce, and a slice of Coon cheese and it's already sounding pretty delicious.

And to top it all off a top-secret specially created sauce.

Yesterday, 100 people were chosen off the street in Sydney's Circular Quay to be the first to taste test the new offering.

The operation was so secretive it took place in 'guarded' black tents, and the testers even had to sign a non disclosure agreement after trying the burger, according to the Daily Mail.

But we'll all soon be able to give it a whirl.

The Wagyu Beef Burger will be served nationwide in-restaurant and in drive-thru, but only as long as stock lasts.

One of the best things about it, McDonald's sourced its beef for the new burger entirely from Australian farmers.

Director of Supply Chain Robert Sexton said there would be 280 metric tonnes of wagyu beef purchased from Queensland producers.

