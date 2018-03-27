Easter trend: 5% of Aussies put avocado on buns

There’s nothing better than slathering a just-toasted hot cross bun with heaps of butter, or if you’re a bit of a renegade, sneaking on some Nutella or jam.

But new findings have revealed that a handful of Aussies go full rogue when it comes to our favourite Easter treats, topping those delicious hot cross buns with a very unlikely spread.

Just when you thought avocados had maxxed out their popularity with breakfast staple avo smash on toast, Woolworths have revealed that some of us have branched out and thought up a brand-new way to eat the delicious fruit (yes, fruit, not vegetable).

“The nation’s avocado obsession does not stop at Easter, with five percent choosing to top their hot cross buns with the popular fruit,” the supermarket revealed in a press release.

Hot cross bun lovers are tipped to buy 13.8 million of the baked treats from Woolworths in the week leading up to Easter, with 80 percent of us opting for butter as spread of choice.

This is followed by jam, and then Nutella.

For those who want to keep their tastebuds guessing, find a recipe for avocado and cashew butter here.

