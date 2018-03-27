News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
hero pic .jpg
The craziest foods at The Easter Show
This is what happens to your body when you eat an entire Easter egg
This is what happens to your body when you eat an entire Easter egg

Easter trend: 5% of Aussies put avocado on buns

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s nothing better than slathering a just-toasted hot cross bun with heaps of butter, or if you’re a bit of a renegade, sneaking on some Nutella or jam.

This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
10:56

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
2:36

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
 

But new findings have revealed that a handful of Aussies go full rogue when it comes to our favourite Easter treats, topping those delicious hot cross buns with a very unlikely spread.

Avocado hot cross bun

Would you try avocado on your hot cross buns? Photo: Getty

Just when you thought avocados had maxxed out their popularity with breakfast staple avo smash on toast, Woolworths have revealed that some of us have branched out and thought up a brand-new way to eat the delicious fruit (yes, fruit, not vegetable).

“The nation’s avocado obsession does not stop at Easter, with five percent choosing to top their hot cross buns with the popular fruit,” the supermarket revealed in a press release.

Source: Giphy

Hot cross bun lovers are tipped to buy 13.8 million of the baked treats from Woolworths in the week leading up to Easter, with 80 percent of us opting for butter as spread of choice.

This is followed by jam, and then Nutella.

Easter hot cross buns

For those purists out there, don't worry, butter is still the leading spread. Photo: Getty

For those who want to keep their tastebuds guessing, find a recipe for avocado and cashew butter here.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top