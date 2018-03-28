We've been cooking pasta all wrong

Out of all the cheat meals in the world, pasta dishes have to be the most satisfying ones out there.

From creamy carbonara to spaghetti bolognese and lasagna, it’s always on the top of our food cravings.

However, if like us you’re not exactly a Jamie Oliver in the kitchen, then you’ll know that if you cook pasta wrong, it ends up sticking together as one hard lump in the pot.

A thread started on Quora asks the internet to explain just how you can cook pasta without it ending up a sticky mess.

People were quick to respond, with everyone agreeing on one key item.

Apparently, adding a teaspoon of salt to the water will completely solve all our pasta problems.

“Make sure you have plenty of water and it is rapidly boiling and salt that water,” one person said.

“Salt not only seasons the water, but it raises the boiling point of water, bringing it to a boil faster. also, add plenty of salt, it should taste like sea water.”

Another person agreed, however they claimed the reason for the salt was to add flavour and not higher the temperature.

People were also agreed that pasta should be cooked al dente, which avoids it sticking together.

As for oil, one person said that you should never add it to the water as it will sit at the top while the pasta cooks.

Then when you go to drain it, the oil will stick to the pasta instead of the sauce.

Others recommend making sure you have enough water in the pot for the pasta to cook properly and only add the pasta to the saucepan when it is hard boilding.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram