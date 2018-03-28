News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Correct way to eat creme egg on easter
Correct way to eat a Cadbury Creme Egg
hero pic .jpg
The craziest foods at The Easter Show

We've been cooking pasta all wrong

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Out of all the cheat meals in the world, pasta dishes have to be the most satisfying ones out there.

Someone has reinvented the cheese grater
1:37

Someone has reinvented the cheese grater
The Xtra Factor make it inside Dermot's dressing room | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:57

The Xtra Factor make it inside Dermot's dressing room | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
You GOUDA check this stripper out! | Family Feud

You GOUDA check this stripper out! | Family Feud
Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian and More CRAZY Celebrity New Year's Diets

Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian and More CRAZY Celebrity New Year's Diets
How to Make a Chocolate Dessert Board

How to Make a Chocolate Dessert Board
0204_cooking_salmon
2:28

Hot to cook Ben Varela's cripsy skin Atlantic salmon and zucchini noodle salad
Ball Hits Man in Head a Second After He Strikes It With Baseball Bat
0:52

Ball Hits Man in Head a Second After He Strikes It With Baseball Bat
Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List

Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List
My Food Story: Ree Drummond’s Pimento Cheese
1:25

My Food Story: Ree Drummond’s Pimento Cheese
PSA: Mac and Cheese waffles are a thing and they've landed in Sydney!
1:03

PSA: Mac and Cheese waffles are a thing and they've landed in Sydney!
Steve gives the Vandivers the ROYAL TREATMENT! | Family Feud
1:03

Steve gives the Vandivers the ROYAL TREATMENT! | Family Feud
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
 

From creamy carbonara to spaghetti bolognese and lasagna, it’s always on the top of our food cravings.

However, if like us you’re not exactly a Jamie Oliver in the kitchen, then you’ll know that if you cook pasta wrong, it ends up sticking together as one hard lump in the pot.

Pasta

Does your pasta stick together when you cook it? Photo: Getty Images

A thread started on Quora asks the internet to explain just how you can cook pasta without it ending up a sticky mess.

People were quick to respond, with everyone agreeing on one key item.

Apparently, adding a teaspoon of salt to the water will completely solve all our pasta problems.

“Make sure you have plenty of water and it is rapidly boiling and salt that water,” one person said.

“Salt not only seasons the water, but it raises the boiling point of water, bringing it to a boil faster. also, add plenty of salt, it should taste like sea water.”

Another person agreed, however they claimed the reason for the salt was to add flavour and not higher the temperature.

How to cook pasta

Add salt and make sure you have enough water in the pot. Photo: Getty Images

People were also agreed that pasta should be cooked al dente, which avoids it sticking together.

As for oil, one person said that you should never add it to the water as it will sit at the top while the pasta cooks.

Then when you go to drain it, the oil will stick to the pasta instead of the sauce.

Others recommend making sure you have enough water in the pot for the pasta to cook properly and only add the pasta to the saucepan when it is hard boilding.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top