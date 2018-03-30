Easter is here, and while we all impatiently unwrap the chocolate to kick off our sweet celebrations, there's something you should know first.

There's only one correct way to eat a Cadbury Creme Egg, and if you don't follow these few steps, you'll miss out on the true satisfaction this festive fave can deliver.

According to Cadbury employee Shaheed Khattak, you cannot simply devour a Cadbury Creme Egg all in one hit.

"You have to bite the top, eat out the centre and then eat the shell on its own. Obviously," he told Huffpost.

Being a systems maintenance engineer at the Cadbury factory, you'd trust Shaheed knows what he's talking about.

"Who are these people out there eating them whole?" the 22-year-old asked.

"You’re asking for death by Creme Egg."

Now, we don't want that to happen.

Meanwhile witter has gone into overdrive, with others sharing the peculiar ways they eat their Creme Eggs.

How to eat creme egg, cause creme egg. pic.twitter.com/tLN5s9BTIO — Dinky Donut (@KinkoKlix) February 3, 2018

"I'm lucy and this is how to eat a creme egg all in one" pic.twitter.com/sFN4J2QhRR — Moore (@_ktmoore_) February 22, 2017

#CremeEgg How do you eat yours??? me i bit the top off and suck out the middle #Easter #chocolate 😜 pic.twitter.com/5tPQjKeP6U — NnN Chester (@NNNChester) March 29, 2018

Oh, what would Shaheed say?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram