News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Restaurant workers reveal the food you should never order from a menu
Waiters reveal the food you should never order
We've been cooking pasta all wrong
We've been cooking pasta all wrong

Correct way to eat a Cadbury Creme Egg

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Easter is here, and while we all impatiently unwrap the chocolate to kick off our sweet celebrations, there's something you should know first.

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Drone captures severe flooding in Kentucky
5:30

Drone captures severe flooding in Kentucky
World's fastest talking woman can say 11 words in a second
2:41

World's fastest talking woman can say 11 words in a second
Real Life: Meet the suburban witch living in Sydney
2:25

Real Life: Meet the suburban witch living in Sydney
aumovies-wolverine-funeral-clip
1:11

VIDEO: 'The Wolverine' funeral clip
10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star | KICK-ASS KIDS
5:04

10 Year Old Gymnast Set To Become Olympic Star
Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
1:35

Amazing Miami 'Baywatch' World Premiere: David Hasselhoff
Justin Bieber Indicted in Argentina - Will be Arrested

Justin Bieber Indicted in Argentina - Will be Arrested
You're Turning 50! Let's Go To Disney World!
2:04

You're Turning 50! Let's Go To Disney World!
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Premiere: Vin Diesel And Children
0:44

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Premiere: Vin Diesel And Children
Kylie Jenner Explains Why She's JEALOUS of Gigi &amp; Bella Hadid in 'Life of Kylie' Premiere
1:41

Kylie Jenner Explains Why She's JEALOUS of Gigi & Bella Hadid in 'Life of Kylie' Premiere
Jumpers Take to the Sky for World Record Formation Skydive
1:42

Jumpers Take to the Sky for World Record Formation Skydive
 

There's only one correct way to eat a Cadbury Creme Egg, and if you don't follow these few steps, you'll miss out on the true satisfaction this festive fave can deliver.

According to Cadbury employee Shaheed Khattak, you cannot simply devour a Cadbury Creme Egg all in one hit.

"You have to bite the top, eat out the centre and then eat the shell on its own. Obviously," he told Huffpost.

cadbury creme egg easter

There's one correct way to eat a Cadbury Creme Egg. Source: Getty

Being a systems maintenance engineer at the Cadbury factory, you'd trust Shaheed knows what he's talking about.

"Who are these people out there eating them whole?" the 22-year-old asked.

"You’re asking for death by Creme Egg."

Now, we don't want that to happen.

Meanwhile witter has gone into overdrive, with others sharing the peculiar ways they eat their Creme Eggs.







Oh, what would Shaheed say?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top