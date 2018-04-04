Turns out you can lose weight and eat pasta at the same time

If you’ve ever been on a diet, you’ve probably done everything to stay away from pasta, right?

Well it turns out that we’ve been dieting all wrong, because a new study has come to the conclusion that the delicious carbohydrate actually doesn’t make you gain weight.

The news, which has no doubt delighted carb-lovers everywhere, comes after Canadian researchers at St Michael's Hospital in Toronto found that pasta can be incorporated into a healthy diet and not have any effect on your waistline.

In fact, the study actually found that if you eat pasta as part of a low GI diet, it contributes to weight loss.

According to the researchers, pasta has a low glycemic index, which means it isn’t absorbed into the bloodstream as fast as foods with a high glycemic index.

They took results from 2,500 people, who ate an average of 3.3 bowls of delicious pasta as art of their normal, low GI diet every week.

The bowls had about one-half cup of pasta in them per serving and researchers found that the people who are them lost about half a kilogram over the space of 12 weeks.

“The study found that pasta didn’t contribute to weight gain or increase in body fat,” lead researcher Dr. John Sievenpiper said.

“In fact, analysis actually showed a small weight loss.

“So contrary to concerns, perhaps pasta can be part of a healthy diet such as a low GI diet.”

The authors did stress however that the results came due to the subjects eating a low GI diet and believe that more research is needed into whether or not the subjects would have gained weight if the pasta was consumed simply as part of a normal healthy diet.

“In weighing the evidence, we can now say with some confidence that pasta does not have an adverse effect on body weight outcomes when it is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern,” Dr. Sievenpiper said.

