People go wild for National Burrito Day

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It might be completely made up holiday but people all over are going wild over National Burrito Day.

Twitter users have taken to their social media accounts to wax lyrical about the holiday, claiming there’s only one way to celebrate – and that’s to gorge on a juicy burrito.

To make your culinary experience even better, it’s also been named National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

National Burrito Day

Today is National Burrito Day. Photo: Getty Images

“Tomorrow is both National Burrito Day and National Deep Dish Pizza Day. Either someone didn't plan this very well, or these aren't real holidays,” one person said on Twitter.

Others simply posted memes or pictures of them eating burritos in favour of the national day.





And if you’re partial to a burrito or seven every week, then listen up, because Guzman y Gomez are giving away free burritos for a year.

The Mexican joint is asking fans to just guess how many burritos they’ll sell on National Burrito Day and they could be chowing down on the treats for the next year.

