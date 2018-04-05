News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
People go wild for National Burrito Day
People go wild for National Burrito Day

Ice cream flavoured lollies are here

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

What could be better than lollies that taste like your favourite ice creams?

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
4:33

'Monster' Sturgeon Nearly Sinks Kayaker on Idaho's Snake River
Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
2:46

Kourtney Kardashian Getting ENGAGED On Her Birthday?!
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
2:18

Stranger Things Creators SLAM Allegations They Stole Show's Plot
RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
3:04

RTM's Own Jack Moran And His Mom Take An Epic Trip To Dubai
The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
2:07

The Kardashians FIRE BACK At Blac Chyna Over Defamation Lawsuit
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&rsquo;s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
2:18

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Courtroom BATTLES Continue!
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:15

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
1:55

Cardi B SHADES Nicki Minaj After Being Accused of Waiting to Drop New Album
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
 

Allen's lollies have teamed up with Peters to transform your favourite summer flavours into lollies that you can devour all year round.

The new Frosty Fruits and Drumstick flavoured lollies landed on our desks this week, and it's fair to say they didn't last very long.

allens lollies

Allens and Peters combine for a new ice cream lolly range. Photo: Supplied

Frosty Fruits lollies definitely delivered a burst of summer with flavours including juicy tropical, watermelon and pineapple, and orange and pink grapefruit.

But if you prefer a more creamy kind of lolly then the drumsticks are where it's at.

The range features popular classics like vanilla, super choc and boysenberry.

allens ice cream flavours

It's hard not to eat them like an actual mini ice cream. Photo: Supplied

And we will be the first to admit that it was hard to not eat them from the top, like an actual ice cream.

“Allen’s and Peters are both iconic brands that ignite fond memories for Aussies, from childhood moments of fun, to summers at the beach and road-trips with friends," Nestlé General Manager, Confectionery, Martin Brown said.

frosty fruit lolly

The Frosty Fruit flavour was definitely a favourite for the Be team. Photo: Supplied

"We hope that this new range will bring a smile to people’s faces and can’t wait to see how they embrace the range"

Now all you have to decide is which is your favourite.

Allen’s inspired by Peters Frosty Fruits (170g) and Allen’s inspired by Peters Drumstick (170g) are available in the lolly aisle from early April, in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide at a RRP of $2.99.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top