Ice cream flavoured lollies are here

What could be better than lollies that taste like your favourite ice creams?

Allen's lollies have teamed up with Peters to transform your favourite summer flavours into lollies that you can devour all year round.

The new Frosty Fruits and Drumstick flavoured lollies landed on our desks this week, and it's fair to say they didn't last very long.

Frosty Fruits lollies definitely delivered a burst of summer with flavours including juicy tropical, watermelon and pineapple, and orange and pink grapefruit.

But if you prefer a more creamy kind of lolly then the drumsticks are where it's at.

The range features popular classics like vanilla, super choc and boysenberry.

And we will be the first to admit that it was hard to not eat them from the top, like an actual ice cream.

“Allen’s and Peters are both iconic brands that ignite fond memories for Aussies, from childhood moments of fun, to summers at the beach and road-trips with friends," Nestlé General Manager, Confectionery, Martin Brown said.

"We hope that this new range will bring a smile to people’s faces and can’t wait to see how they embrace the range"

Now all you have to decide is which is your favourite.

Allen’s inspired by Peters Frosty Fruits (170g) and Allen’s inspired by Peters Drumstick (170g) are available in the lolly aisle from early April, in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide at a RRP of $2.99.

