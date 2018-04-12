News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’
We tried ‘the most affordable meal kit in the world’

This Cannoli is bigger than your head

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

In a world of whacky dessert hybrids (fairy-floss burritos we’re looking at you!), it’s a challenge to stand out.

Instagrammer's epic response to online troll comments
0:28

Instagrammer's epic response to online troll comments
Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
0:46

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
1:07

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian w/ MULTIPLE Women - Cardi B PREGNANT
11:38

Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian w/ MULTIPLE Women - Cardi B PREGNANT
Jenna Dewan BREAKS SILENCE After Announcing Channing Tatum Split
1:38

Jenna Dewan BREAKS SILENCE After Announcing Channing Tatum Split
Zayn Reveals FAILED Love With Gigi Hadid Inspired "Let Me"
1:59

Zayn Reveals FAILED Love With Gigi Hadid Inspired "Let Me"
Khloe Kardashian IGNORES Tristan Drama - Jacob Sartorius CHEATS On Millie (DHR)
9:25

Khloe Kardashian IGNORES Tristan Drama - Jacob Sartorius CHEATS On Millie (DHR)
Tristan Thompson DITCHES Khloe Kardashian At The Hospital
1:36

Tristan Thompson DITCHES Khloe Kardashian At The Hospital
Millie Bobby Brown DELETES Pics Of Jacob Sartorius Amid Cheating Rumors
1:30

Millie Bobby Brown DELETES Pics Of Jacob Sartorius Amid Cheating Rumors
Jacob Sartorious CHEATS on Millie Bobby Brown With Her Friend?
3:09

Jacob Sartorious CHEATS on Millie Bobby Brown With Her Friend?
Harry Styles' Fans Pay Tribute to LGBT Community By Doing THIS
2:29

Harry Styles' Fans Pay Tribute to LGBT Community By Doing THIS
Khloe Kardashian FORGIVES Tristan Thompson For Cheating
1:41

Khloe Kardashian FORGIVES Tristan Thompson For Cheating
 

But it’s hard to go past the classic crunch of a perfectly constructed cream-filled traditional Italian cannoli. And we found a giant one as big as your head!

Olio Kensington Street

Is this the biggest cannoli you've ever seen? Photo: Be

Sydney’s Olio Kensington Street is making waves on Instagram for their signature prickly pear pearl and pistachio ice cream cannoli.

Be stepped into the Kensington Street kitchen to witness the making of what we reckon is Australia’s biggest dessert. We’re talking 2.5kg of ricotta cream laced with chocolate flakes, tubs of pistachios and a big ol’ deep-fried espresso wafer.

Giant cannoli

The Cannoli is filled with 2.5kg of ricotta cream. Mmmmm... cream! Photo: Be

Massive cannoli

And, yes, the finished result was indeed massive. Photo: Be

Certainly not a dessert for just two people, but could perhaps make a nice chip-and-dip centrepiece at your next party? Check out the video at the top of the article to see how best to tackle this creamy beast.

Olio Street Kensington

Olio Street Kensington is renowned for their seafood heavy menu, specialising in fresh pasta dishes. Photo: Be

If you go to Olio to try their epic cannoli you may as well stay to sample the Sicilian menu.

Renowned chef Lino Sauro hails from Sicily and only uses olive oil direct from the family farm back home. This is a place where tradition is key.

Lino’s menu focuses on fresh pasta and seafood. If the cannoli is the showstopper at Olio then their homemade ravioli with king prawns, black truffle and burrata sauce is the pièce de résistance.

Yum!

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top