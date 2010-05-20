SATURDAY:

Breakfast - These corn ricotta fritters are easy to make and you can get the kids to help too. VIEW RECIPE

Weekend meal planner: treat yourself!

- Turkey burgers with pistachio sauce will get your taste buds sizzling - plus turkey's low in fat so it's win-win all round.- Tuna herb fettuccine is delicious and easy to make.- Apples are in season at the moment so try these baked apples with hazelnuts and chocolate sauce.- Who doesn't like French toast? Celebrate the last day of the weekend with this yummy classic.- Lay off the carbs with this light asparagus frittata.- Sausages with vegetable mash and caramelised onions is a great dish that will fill up your family with a variety of veges. You can also make the mash by combining celeriac, sweet potato and parsnips.- It's the end of the weekend but at least you've still got dessert! This cheesecake brownie with raspberries is foolproof and so easy to make, you'll get it right the first time round.