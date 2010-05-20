Weekend meal planner: treat yourself!

SATURDAY:
Breakfast - These corn ricotta fritters are easy to make and you can get the kids to help too. VIEW RECIPE
Lunch - Turkey burgers with pistachio sauce will get your taste buds sizzling - plus turkey's low in fat so it's win-win all round. VIEW RECIPE
Dinner - Tuna herb fettuccine is delicious and easy to make. VIEW RECIPE
Dessert - Apples are in season at the moment so try these baked apples with hazelnuts and chocolate sauce. VIEW RECIPE
SUNDAY:
Breakfast - Who doesn't like French toast? Celebrate the last day of the weekend with this yummy classic. VIEW RECIPE
Lunch - Lay off the carbs with this light asparagus frittata. VIEW RECIPE
Dinner - Sausages with vegetable mash and caramelised onions is a great dish that will fill up your family with a variety of veges. You can also make the mash by combining celeriac, sweet potato and parsnips. VIEW RECIPE
Dessert - It's the end of the weekend but at least you've still got dessert! This cheesecake brownie with raspberries is foolproof and so easy to make, you'll get it right the first time round. VIEW RECIPE