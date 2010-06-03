Weekend meal planner: kickstart the month of June!

SATURDAY
Breakfast - These delicious cottage cheese brekkie pancakes are light and nutritious...TRY RECIPE
Lunch - With warm chicken and spinach inside, and crusty pastry outside - this is one quiche you'll be cooking again!...TRY RECIPE
Dinner - Try this delicious winter seafood recipe with prawns and mussels by Fast Ed...TRY RECIPE
Dessert - Finish off Saturday with this yummy chocolate orange sponge roll...TRY RECIPE
SUNDAY
Breakfast - Try this peach breakfast trifle from Barbara Northwood and start your day off on the right foot...TRY RECIPE
Lunch - Tuna and bean bruschetta is a light, tasty lunch that won't leave you feeling sleepy ...TRY RECIPE
Dinner - Try this hearty ham hock and barley soup by Karen Martini ...TRY RECIPE
Dessert - Palascinta torta is a traditional central European dessert consisting of layered crepes...TRY RECIPE