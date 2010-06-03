News

Weekend meal planner: kickstart the month of June!

Nada Tielu
Yahoo7 /

SATURDAY
Breakfast - These delicious cottage cheese brekkie pancakes are light and nutritious...TRY RECIPE




Lunch - With warm chicken and spinach inside, and crusty pastry outside - this is one quiche you'll be cooking again!...TRY RECIPE



Dinner - Try this delicious winter seafood recipe with prawns and mussels by Fast Ed...TRY RECIPE



Dessert - Finish off Saturday with this yummy chocolate orange sponge roll...TRY RECIPE


SUNDAY
Breakfast - Try this peach breakfast trifle from Barbara Northwood and start your day off on the right foot...TRY RECIPE



Lunch - Tuna and bean bruschetta is a light, tasty lunch that won't leave you feeling sleepy ...TRY RECIPE


Dinner - Try this hearty ham hock and barley soup by Karen Martini ...TRY RECIPE



Dessert - Palascinta torta is a traditional central European dessert consisting of layered crepes...TRY RECIPE

