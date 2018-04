This week I officially become a widow. A football widow that is. The World Cup kicks off and I’m left catering for the bleary eyed guys who’ve come over to watch the match on our ever-so-handy IQ. I’m reconciled that I will not see my husband, or hear sense from him for the next four weeks. Ho hum.



Bright side? I’m entertaining the WAG’s. While the boys huddle round the TV for the 9am repeat I’m cooking up a breakfast for the ladies. When the invite went out to my fellow WCW’s (World Cup Widows) a good friend asked me what wine she should bring? It got me thinking. What wine do you drink with breakfast?



When it comes to breakfast drops I’m a big fan of the drinks buffet. Quaffing wine before midday is a very personal choice so variety is key. For those that won’t touch a drop, get the blender out and whip up a mocktail. Virgin Mary’s or a Safe Sex On The Beach, are solid choices and satisfy the need to have a glass in hand.



The Grape Debate: Breakfast, balls and Bellini's

For those who want a sip, but don’t want to be fall down drunk– opt for a Moscato. The Innocent Bystander is one of my favourites – simple, fresh and nearly guilt free. Or try the Grant Burge Moscato – I love the bottle design and it never fails to impress.For those who want to go for the full hog, throw some bubbles in the fridge and then make two forms of Champagne cocktails: the Bucks Fizz (bubbles and orange juice) or the Bellini (bubbles and pear juice). Surely fruit first thing in the morning is good for you?Unsure of what to stock for the boys? It seems their penchant for beer knows no time limits. It's Beer. Beer and more Beer. All the way.