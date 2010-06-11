This week I officially become a widow. A football widow that is. The World Cup kicks off and I’m left catering for the bleary eyed guys who’ve come over to watch the match on our ever-so-handy IQ. I’m reconciled that I will not see my husband, or hear sense from him for the next four weeks. Ho hum.



Bright side? I’m entertaining the WAG’s. While the boys huddle round the TV for the 9am repeat I’m cooking up a breakfast for the ladies. When the invite went out to my fellow WCW’s (World Cup Widows) a good friend asked me what wine she should bring? It got me thinking. What wine do you drink with breakfast?



When it comes to breakfast drops I’m a big fan of the drinks buffet. Quaffing wine before midday is a very personal choice so variety is key. For those that won’t touch a drop, get the blender out and whip up a mocktail. Virgin Mary’s or a Safe Sex On The Beach, are solid choices and satisfy the need to have a glass in hand.



The Grape Debate: Breakfast, balls and Bellini's