The Grape Debate: Winter warmers

I love the winter, I really do. Maybe it’s that European in me but years of ice cold winters have gotten under my skin. In truth I’m not really happy unless I’m freezing my bum off.

What I love about Australian winters though is our annual “Winter Warmer” - a party of epic proportions to celebrate the cold. Odd I know, but there’s something fantastic about huddling around a fire, drink in hand, chatting with a group of like minded friends, full to the brim with comfort food.



Heat things up with a one-pot wonder



Hosted last weekend, the obligatory curries and crumbles all made an appearance. However our international friends created some interesting drinks concoctions. Instead of plumping for safe wine or unique ale options, we were treated to Hot Toddies, Mulled Wine and unique warm skews on classic cocktails. Normally the domain of super cold Nordic and European countries these are true winter warmers.



My favorite of the night had to be the Mulled Wine. A friend who had spent some time in the European Alps arrived ingredients in hand, but also packing a huge Slow Cooker. In went the traditional recipe - a bottle of red wine, spiced with cinnamon sticks, vanilla pods, cloves, citrus and a helping of sugar. On went the slow cooker for over an hour on high. The result? A beautiful Mulled Wine which thanks to the slow cooker had time to blend, steam and absorb all those amazing aromas, flavors and characteristics. Plus it stayed hot without burning out – genius!



Another good Scottish friend treated us to a traditional Hot Toddy. To be fair I’ve only ever had this when I’ve had flu, but boy does it pack a punch. The recipe is simple: Pour a decent shot of whisky into a cup, add some boiling water, a spoonful of honey or sugar and half slice of lemon. For a little something extra add a cinnamon stick. Leave it is to brew for 3–5 minutes and voila – a really powerful winter warmer.



For those chocaholics out there my husband’s specialty, the Hot Lumumba is probably for you. Made with good quality drinking chocolate, whipped cream and a generous shot of brandy. The perfect nightcap as the party winds down.



Once the guests had left and the mammoth clean up was complete, I sat and considered just how many warming drinks are available. Those drinks that warm the cockles or fight against the common cold. Next year our guests will face a different challenge - sod the crumble, pack your best winter warming cocktail.



Do you have a winter cocktail or warming favourite?