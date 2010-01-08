News

Australia’s first drag and dine experience is here
Sue's Daily Dish Blog: Summer Desserts

lifestylechannels /

Sweet as

A friend of mine recently hosted a "dessert dinner party". All courses were dishes of varying degrees of sweetness, with nothing too sugary or over the top, which left me feeling content but surprisingly not too full. It got me to thinking about desserts that would be perfect for the summer weather, that weren't too heavy nor did too much damage for those on a New Year's health kick.

Try some of these lighter summer dessert ideas with the emphasis on fresh fruits, light flavours and lower Kjs.

Enjoy, Sue x

Yahoo7 Food

Summer dessert recipes


Berry and apple muffins

Mini Fruit Kebabs with Yogurt Dip

Frozen Fruit Pops

Strawberry Yoghurt Ice-cream

Figs with Greek Yoghurt and Thyme Honey

Heart-healthy Apple Pie

