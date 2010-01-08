Sue's Daily Dish Blog: Summer Desserts

Sweet as
A friend of mine recently hosted a "dessert dinner party". All courses were dishes of varying degrees of sweetness, with nothing too sugary or over the top, which left me feeling content but surprisingly not too full. It got me to thinking about desserts that would be perfect for the summer weather, that weren't too heavy nor did too much damage for those on a New Year's health kick.
Try some of these lighter summer dessert ideas with the emphasis on fresh fruits, light flavours and lower Kjs.
Enjoy, Sue x
Summer dessert recipes
Berry and apple muffins
Mini Fruit Kebabs with Yogurt Dip
Frozen Fruit Pops
Strawberry Yoghurt Ice-cream
Figs with Greek Yoghurt and Thyme Honey
Heart-healthy Apple Pie
