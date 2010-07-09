Veronica + Shadi: My Kitchen Rules - Top five winter sweet treats

I’m sitting in my kitchen watching the sun trying to make its way out of the afternoon clouds. It’s so cold that the only comfort seems to be something warm and satisfying and I can’t help but think that the humble apple pie would do the trick. That and the fact that my best friend had bought over 7 kilos of granny smiths, leftover from a family function!



Veronica + Shadi: <i>My</i> Kitchen Rules - Top five winter sweet treats

My sister Carmel came over and started laughing when she saw the amount of apples that had taken over my little dining table. So with the ingredients in my pantry and a quick chat about the recipe, we got straight into making the pie, making it number one of my top 5 winter sweet treats.Here are our four other top picks:A close second to my heart are fritelle (or fritters) and I remember having them in February in Italy when the “Carnivale” festivals began. There’s something about crispy fried dough covered in sugar that is undoubtedly naughty but so delicious! These treats can be made a little less guilt free by adding some sultanas which are more traditional but you can add stewed fruit such as apples or smashed banana to a basic mixture of flour, milk, eggs a bit of sugar and some brandy! Let me know if you’d like a recipe posted!Is it too cold for ice-cream? For some unknown reason I still crave it in the middle of winter as do my friends. We often stay in for a hot, homemade brownie with some naughty chocolate ice cream. To make ourselves feel better we’ll throw in some berries and possibly some nuts which complement the hot gooey brownie goodness. So if you have the urge, have a bit of a splurge and go for the ice cream hit.I make sure to have a handful of nuts every day as they are full of amazing nutrients such as protein and my mamma would always say a small dose of nuts a day do wonders for your skin, hair and nails. In winter, dad will come around and wave his hand and say ‘you gotta any those nocciolini?” – which is a term of endearment for roasted almonds. All you need to do is add a couple of cups of whole almonds into the oven and bake for about 20 minutes on moderate heat until light brown. You can add some hazelnuts and cashews if you wish and flavour them with your favourite dressing such as honey and balsamic.To end with another healthy option (please note this is the last on the list!) poached pears are amazing at the end of a meal on a cold winter night. There are so many varieties out there that it’s actually a new dessert every time you make it.Happy CookingVeronica & Shadi xoxo