Good food

Learn from the master chefs and watch celebrity cooking demonstrations or simply enjoy a mouth watering experience at the Good Food & Wine Show.

The foodie extravaganza has already been to Melbourne but will be kicking off in Sydney on Friday 16th July. The Show offers three jam packed days of food, wine, coffee and kitchen gadgets with hundreds of stalls showcasing produce from around the world.



Gourmet food lovers can learn from the experts at the live cooking demonstrations or if you want a more hands-on experience wannabe chefs can take a cooking class at the Gourmet Garden Cooking School.



For those with a sweet tooth highlights include learning how to make and decorate cupcakes plus a Lindt Chocolate Masterclass, where you can learn the art of appreciating the finest quality chocolate under the guidance of Swiss-born Master Chocolatier, Thomas Schnetzler.



And if you like gooey camembert or well matured cheddar, cheese guru, Naomi Crisante will showcase some fantastic varieties at the Cheesematters Masterclass.



Wine connoisseurs can also indulge in some top drops at the free Riedel Wine Theatre or purchase tickets to the extra special Riedel Glass Tasting session to gain insights into premium Australian wines.



So if you love food and wine or simply want to get up close and personal with the MasterChef judges this is an event not to be missed.



EVENT DETAILS

WHAT Good Food & Wine Show

WHERE Sydney Convention & Exhibition Centre

WHEN FRIDAY 16th JULY – SUNDAY 18th JULY 2010

TICKETS General entry tickets for adults are $28.50, $21.50 for kids and $23.50 each for a group of 10+.

WEBSITE For more information visit the Good Food & Wine Show website www.goodfoodshow.com.au