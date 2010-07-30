The Beer Reviews: Beer Bledisloe Cup

After the pain and heartache of the Football World Cup in South Africa comes an equally depressing prospect for Australian sports fans: annihilation at the hands of the All Blacks. Yes, it's the annual exercise in public humiliation known as Bledisloe Cup -- when we get belted by a gang of Kiwi sheep farmers.



New Zealand has held the rugby cup since 2003 and is unlikely to surrender the silverware without a fight. We may laugh at their “fush n chups” and chilly bins (eskies) but New Zealanders consistently outpoint their Aussie cousins in all sorts of areas, such as tourism, movie-making and wine. And the Kiwis can also give us a good run in the craft beer department. Forget about Speights, Tui and Steinlager, NZ is now one of the world's elite beer producers. With Australia also beginning to shine, how would both teams go in a Beer Bledisloe Cup?



Here’s how the two teams might stack up:



The Wallabies

Born in the Hunter Valley, this clean-tasting lager recently moved to a flash new $120m brewery on the Central Coast. Sterile filtering gives this blondie a distinct edge.This crowd pleaser is sure to make the line-up alongside bigger brother Alpha. Both pale ales emerge from the Matilda Bay training academy and provide much-needed dash and flair.A surprise German recruit from the Zierholz microbrewery in Canberra. A combination of German and English hops give this ale a distinct edge. Could be dangerous down the wing.Robbie Deans’ secret weapon, this tricky little bunny is sure to ruffle Kiwi feathers. A dark, well-built, ballsy Victorian beer which is bound to disrupt the All Blacks game plan.This year’s wild child is a coffee-infused brew from Melbourne. This dark, chocolaty ale packs a mighty 6 per cent alcohol and will be effective in the breakdown.A savage brew from the house of pain in Auckland. Armageddon by name and Armageddon by nature, its makers claim this pale ale may be “too huge for this fragile planet.”From the Wild West coast emerges this Dopplebock Winter Ale. A Jonah Lomu among beers, this heavy hitter will run straight over even the most committed defence line.This stylish performer comes from the city of Dunedin. There’s nothing wimpy about this beer, which might slot in nicely as a halfback: tangy, fresh and full of citrus notes.Named in honour of a local war hero, this gutsy pale ale is sure to cause problems in the line-out. Brewed in the arctic wastes of Invercargill this traditional ale takes no prisoners.Brown ale? Don’t’ be fooled by this innocuous-sounding beer. This is the anti-Christ of craft beers from the 8 Wired Brewing Company. Could brown be the new black?Which craft beer would you have in your line-up?