The Bramble was created by world famous bartender Dick Bradsell using Bombay brands.
Here's a taste of some of the most popular cocktails - make your own or get yourself on a plane quicksmart to have a barman whip one up just for you!' Chicer than a cocktail and more elegant than champagne, raise a toast to taste, with a glass of GREY GOOSE Le Fizz and celebrate life's most memorable moments in style.
The legendary martini cocktail is the most iconic of gin drinks. It has been said to link back to the Martini & Rossi vermouth brands, or possibly created by a man called Martini from the Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City.
The legendary Aviation gin cocktail is said to have been created by Hugo Ensslin, head bartender at the Hotel Wallick, Times Square, New York, and was first recorded in his 1916 cocktail book 'Recipes for mixed drinks'.
Legend says that the Mojito originates from a drink called "The Draque" which was created around 1586 by one of Sir Francis Drake's Corsairs.
Adapted from the worlds very first cocktail book "The Bon Vivant's Companion: How to Make Drinks" by Professor Jerry Thomas,1862.
In 1898 whilst managing the Daquiri copper-ore mines on the Eastern outskirts of Santiago de Cuba, Jennings Stockton Cox created the Daiquiri.
The Margarita is arguably America's favourite cocktail, and demand for a well-made margarita is growing. A great example of this is from Tommy's Mexican restaurant in San Francisco (circa 1965), where they serve a twist on the classic that can be considered one of the best.