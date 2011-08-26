News

McDonald's turns 40!

1/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Angus the Great

2/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

A fresh take on eggs, this is the new Bagel Benedict!

3/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

The Bagel Boston

4/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Want a healthier choice? Why not try the Chicken Bacon Deluxe Avo wrap.

5/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

The 'Chicken Grand'

6/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

The new McFeast.

7/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

A fresh take on the caesar salad.

8/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Nothing like good old Maccas fires, these are called the 'shakers'.

9/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Ye Olde Big Mac.

10/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Vintage Chesseburger

11/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Fillet O' Fish... if only they still came like this.

12/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

There is nothing small about this 'junior' burger.

13/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

The McFeast.

14/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

15/15 McDonald's Turns 40!

Southern Fried Chicken. So Retro.

