News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Vitasoy recipes

Vitasoy recipes

You may also like these galleries

George and Charlotte are too cute on royal baby visit

George and Charlotte are too cute on royal baby visit
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new pregnancy snaps
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian gets naked in new selfie

1/7 Green apple pikelets

Enjoy these delicious pikelets for breakfast, or even a naughty midnight snack... RECIPE HERE

2/7 Pumpkin cannelloni

For a delicious, healthy and filling meal try this cannelloni out with a side salad. RECIPE HERE

3/7 Chocolate pancakes and berries

If you feel like spoling yourself or a loved on, indulge in these. RECIPE HERE

4/7 Baked fish with parsley sauce

And if you're feeling a bit guilty for going wild on those choccy pancakes, have a go at cooking this to even things out. RECIPE HERE

5/7 Lentil & sweet potato soup

Even though we are heading away from the winter months into the warmth of summer, there's nothing like good soup to fill you up. Regardless of the temperature. RECIPE HERE

6/7 Mixed veggie frittata

Turn your kitchen into a deli with this frittata. RECIPE HERE

7/7 Coriander pesto with roasted beetroot

Enjoy this fabulous mix of colours and flavours. RECIPE HERE

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try