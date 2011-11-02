Apples
Apples are perhaps the most widely studied fruit, and the results of research into their benefits have been extremely positive. The most recent evidence (and excitement!) focuses on apples' phytonutrient compounds, including quercetin, catechins, phlorizin and chlorogenic acid—powerful antioxidants.
Avocadoes
Rich in fibre, vitamin K, potassium and heart-protective folate, avocados have many health benefits. They may help keep cholesterol down, reduce the risk of heart disease, and macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness.
Berries
Blackberries, blueberries, acai berries... what do these fruits have in common? They could all help you to squeeze back into your skinny jeans. Studies have suggested that those wanting to lose their belly fat should opt for fruit that is blue or red in colour (such as cherries, red grapes and many types of berries). In fact, it is the chemicals that are responsible for giving these fruits their colour (anthocyanins) that, according to recent research, also burn abdominal fat.
Dark chocolate Full of flavanols and proanthocyanins, dark chocolate boosts good HDL cholesterol levels. It also contains natural substances that help control insulin levels and relax blood vessels, lowering blood pressure, and provides important minerals including copper, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron.
Flax seeds
Flax seeds (often referred to as linseeds) are nutritious seeds packed with monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) - which are actually a lot more diet-friendly than they sound. Monounsaturated fats, unlike saturated fats (the "bad" fats found in junk food), not only lower cholesterol levels but they can also help to reduce body fat.
Olives
Olives are a good source of iron, vitamin E, copper and fibre.
Salmon
Fatty dark fish such as salmon provide a good source of omega-3 fats.
Water
While it's not technically a food, a lack of water in your diet could be the one thing still standing in your way of a flat stomach. Bloating is something that affects many women and the problem is often worsened - or even instigated - by a lack of fluids in the system. Drinking water will help to flush toxins out of the system, curb hunger, improve the digestive system and reduce fluid retention, all of which will leave your stomach looking flatter.
Whole grains
Whole grains are great for weight management and shedding those excess pounds. Not only are they a low-fat source of slow-release energy but, due to their high levels of fibre, they will help to regulate the digestive system and also keep you feeling fuller for longer. Eating whole grains also helps to lower levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) and insulin in the body, both of which encourage fat to be stored around the belly.
Not only is yoghurt low in fat and calories, so good as a weight loss food, but many yoghurts also contain active cultures (probiotics) which promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut and help with digestion, excess gas and bloating. Yoghurt is luckily easy to fit into any diet plan as part of a meal or a snack between meals. You could also try combining natural yoghurt, berries and flax seeds in a morning smoothie or bowl of cereal, getting you off to a great tummy-trimming start before you even leave the house.