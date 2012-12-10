News

Nine new ways with avocado

Chicken, Avocado and Pineapple Parcels

1/10 Chicken, Avocado and Pineapple Parcels

Summer is synonymous with outdoor BBQs and entertaining guests. Add an avo as the star ingredient to liven up your party with this summery recipe for chicken, avocado and pineapple parcels.

2/10 Stir Fried Chicken Mince and Avocado Pita Pockets

Avo is the star of this quick and healthy meal. Get the recipe here.

3/10 Smoked salmon filled with avocado mousse served with toast

Make this delicious light lunch from Christmas leftovers - smoked salmon filled with avocado mousse.

4/10 Dijon chicken & avocado salad open sandwiches with lemon cream

These open sandwiches make a delicious weekend lunch. Check out our expert food bloggers

5/10 Kidney Bean and Mozzarella Salad

This Mexican-inspired kidney bean and mozzarella salad is a healthy dinner option.

6/10 Prosciutto Avocado Wraps

What's for lunch? Yum prosciutto avocado wraps.

7/10 Chicken Quesadillas

Join the Mexican-craze with these chicken quesadillas.

8/10 Vegetarian Rice Paper Rolls

Avocado is a great addition to a vegetarian diet. Try these fresh rice paper rolls for a healthy meal.

9/10 Smoked Salmon Garden Salad

Another great summer salad - get the recipe. For more avocado recipes visit www.avocado.org.au/.

10/10 Like this?

Then like Y7 Lifestyle on Facebook!

