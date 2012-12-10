Summer is synonymous with outdoor BBQs and entertaining guests. Add an avo as the star ingredient to liven up your party with this summery recipe for chicken, avocado and pineapple parcels.
Avo is the star of this quick and healthy meal. Get the recipe here.
Make this delicious light lunch from Christmas leftovers - smoked salmon filled with avocado mousse.
These open sandwiches make a delicious weekend lunch. Check out our expert food bloggers
This Mexican-inspired kidney bean and mozzarella salad is a healthy dinner option.
Avocado is a great addition to a vegetarian diet. Try these fresh rice paper rolls for a healthy meal.
Another great summer salad - get the recipe. For more avocado recipes visit www.avocado.org.au/.