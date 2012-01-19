6/11 6. Your friends

You might think that spending time with your friends is a great mood booster; however, that could all depend on their mood. Research has found that emotions - both positive and negative - are contagious and easily passed from person to person, often without you being aware of it. Furthermore, you don't even need to see your friends to catch their mood, as a study suggests that the emotions of Facebook users directly affect the emotions of their friends for up to three days.

