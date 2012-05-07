News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The most popular recipes in April

Hot Cross Buns

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/9 Hot Cross Buns

Hot cross buns - just in time for Easter celebrations, these sweet little buns were one of the most popular recipes of the month.

2/9 Spanish Prawns with Garlic Sauce

Spanish Prawns with Garlic Sauce - Add a bit of Spanish flair to your next weeknight meal with these savoury prawns.

3/9 Blueberry Pikelets

Blueberry Pikelets - These simple little treats are perfect for a quick brekkie or a nice teatime snack.

4/9 Chicken Quinoa Salad

Chicken Quinoa Salad - Enjoy all the health benefits of quinoa with this satisfying salad, hearty enough for lunch or dinner.

5/9 How to make the best BLT

How to make the best BLT - Heaps of you wanted to find out how to turn a plain old BLT into a high-protein, nutrient-rich lunch.

6/9 Garlic Bread Pizza

Garlic Bread Pizza - Chefs like Jamie Oliver have taught us how simple and cheap it is to make pizza at home, try out this simple recipe, perfect as an entree or side dish.

7/9 Chocolate mousse

Chocolate mousse - this recipe from the 'Flat Belly Diet Cookbook' is your favourite dessert for the second month in a row.

8/9 Creamy Chicken Pasta Salad

Creamy chicken pasta salad - a simple, creamy salad dish, perfect for a lunch meal or as a side at a barbecue.

9/9 Banana Bread

Banana Bread - Stop wasting $4 or more on your morning banana bread at the cafe, homemade banana bread not only tastes better, it'll save you a few extra dollars too.

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try