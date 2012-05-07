Hot cross buns - just in time for Easter celebrations, these sweet little buns were one of the most popular recipes of the month.
Spanish Prawns with Garlic Sauce - Add a bit of Spanish flair to your next weeknight meal with these savoury prawns.
Blueberry Pikelets - These simple little treats are perfect for a quick brekkie or a nice teatime snack.
Chicken Quinoa Salad - Enjoy all the health benefits of quinoa with this satisfying salad, hearty enough for lunch or dinner.
How to make the best BLT - Heaps of you wanted to find out how to turn a plain old BLT into a high-protein, nutrient-rich lunch.
Garlic Bread Pizza - Chefs like Jamie Oliver have taught us how simple and cheap it is to make pizza at home, try out this simple recipe, perfect as an entree or side dish.
Chocolate mousse - this recipe from the 'Flat Belly Diet Cookbook' is your favourite dessert for the second month in a row.
Creamy chicken pasta salad - a simple, creamy salad dish, perfect for a lunch meal or as a side at a barbecue.
Banana Bread - Stop wasting $4 or more on your morning banana bread at the cafe, homemade banana bread not only tastes better, it'll save you a few extra dollars too.