9/10 Big chain coffees aren’t always authentic

In Italy, a real macchiato has just a touch of milk foam and no sugar. But at Gloria Jeans, it comes with lots of sugar and flavoured syrups. If you’re ordering a coffee anywhere except a major chain, make sure you know exactly what you’re getting before you order. Although you never know, you might like the real thing better. Plus if you’re not in a chain coffee house, don’t order like you are. Look at the menu of the café you’re in and order something off that. Cafe Culture: Love your coffee or Maccas will replace it