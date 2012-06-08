Each coffee your barista pours is, exaggerating only slightly, a little work of art, so when your local cafe is pumping on a Saturday morning you may have to wait longer than usual for your coffee. Try not to complain about it too much!
Customers who chat on their phone right until they get to the tills and then take ages to decide what they want are the cause of coffee shop congestion. You can streamline your morning caffeine fix by knowing what you want before the barista asks you. Plus be ready to pay and you'll make it out the café even quicker.
That rosetta carefully sculpted into the foam on your flat white (like this one from Four Ate Five in Sydney's Surry Hills) not only looks good, it shows that your coffee has been made properly. A leaf or heart design will only hold when the foam is just the right consistency and the espresso shot has been pulled well. So you know you're going to have a truly tasty coffee.
A good barista will know exactly how hot to steam the milk for your coffee (around 65 degrees is ideal). If they overdo it, your cup will smell like almond. Unless you’ve ordered a coffee with almond syrup and you catch a whiff of marzipan, send your cup back because the milk is burnt. This explains why baristas don't like to make a coffee 'extra hot' - it means they'll have to burn the milk to reach the high temperature.
If you want a bigger caffeine fix, don't just boost the size of your cup, you need to add an extra shot. Many cafes put two shots of espresso in every cup so if you're after a stronger tasting coffee you should opt for less milk rather than more.
A cosy cafe with wi-fi is a great spot for a freelancer or student to get some work done, but if you do settle in for an afternoon try to order at least one drink every hour.
The best espresso is pulled in between 18-22 seconds. The temperature must be just right and the grounds must be packed to a precise firmness so that the water filters through at exactly the right speed to absorb the right levels of flavour.
Because a barista makes each coffee fresh, the more polite you are, the better quality your cup is going to be. No matter how tired you are, saying please and thank you will assure you get a better coffee.
In Italy, a real macchiato has just a touch of milk foam and no sugar. But at Gloria Jeans, it comes with lots of sugar and flavoured syrups. If you're ordering a coffee anywhere except a major chain, make sure you know exactly what you're getting before you order. Although you never know, you might like the real thing better. Plus if you're not in a chain coffee house, don't order like you are. Look at the menu of the café you're in and order something off that.
The flavours in more complicated coffee-based drinks are more powerful if you don’t disturb the layers carefully created by the barista. Blend things together, and the more subtle tastes get lost. So for better flavour, drink without mixing.