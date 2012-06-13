Hate that bacon isn't spreadable? Apparently a lot of people did, and so J and D's decided to fix that with Baconnaise. Available in regular or lite. Because if you're eating Baconnaise you clearly need to be smart about it.
Ms. G's restaurant in Sydney features a dish that would make even a sober person drool. This magic dessert comes with doughnut ice cream, peanut butter, raspberry jam, candied bacon, potato chips, mars bar slice and a banana fritter. It just wouldn't have been complete without the bacon.
Buggles and Squeak
This breakfast for dessert meal includes caramelised French toast, ice cream, a tomato compote, a thin slice of pancetta hardened with maple syrup and a tea jelly. The dish is just another revelation in Heston's experimental cooking. The recipe has since been updated to include a ten-hour period of soaking the bacon in a vacuum-packed bag before baking. That's some tenderly cared for bacon.
Burger King just released their newest dessert in the states. A bacon sundae. The dish includes ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and a slice of bacon.
Okay, technically this doesn't taste like bacon, well we hope not, but it's comforting to know that wherever you are, you can produce the smell of sizzling, crackling bacon. Though if it wasn't around it would probably just make you hungry. Plus it's more expensive than a pack of bacon. We're not sure what the logic was behind this one.
The process to create a vodka that tastes like bacon that people would actually drink took quite a while. The idea was for the vodka to have the essence of a delicious crisp slice of peppered-bacon. Apparently it's the secret ingredient to the perfect bloody mary. It may be a single cocktail type of alcohol though, bacon margarita's may not fly off the bar.
Have you ever tried to brush your teeth with a piece of bacon? Apparently it's quite hard. The bacon keeps breaking, it may leave some residue, really it just doesn't work. If you want the fresh taste of bacon covering your 'clean' teeth, you can now use bacon toothpaste instead.
San Fran is the place to be for bacon lovers. With a food truck devoted entirely to bacon you'd be able to chase down a bacon delicacy all over town. The bacon grilled cheese is filled with melted cheese, bacon, of course, and bacon jam. Not sure what bacon jam is but it looks delicious. RECIPE: Hamburgers with mushroom sauce
Americans put everything else in cans so why not bacon? It's 100% U.S. bacon, cooked and canned for your convenience. According to the site it's the first time in 20 years canned bacon is back in the country, we weren't aware canned bacon has been around for such a long time.
Debuted at Baconfest Chicago, this cocktail is mixed with bacon fat washed Black Grouse, orange blossom maple syrup, bitters and Bacon tincture. Out of all the bacon cocktails, yes they had more than one, this is the winner.
Wondering what to do with leftover bacon? Make them into cups and shove more food in them! Bacon is one of the oldest processed meats in history. The Chinese began salting pork bellies as early as 1500 B.C. RECIPE: Perfect bacon and eggs
The ultimate dilemma. You've got bacon stuck between your teeth, but you don't want to get it out for fear of losing that salty taste of bacon in your mouth. Not to fear, bacon flavoured toothpicks will fix your oral hygeine problems and give you a dose of invigorating pig freshness at the same time.
Want to show the person you love how much you love them? Present them with a gorgeous bouquet of sizzling, greasy pig fat. Now that's love.
Be a man and stick some bacon on it! Now you can dry your tears without risk of infection with bacon bandages.
“To bring home the bacon” comes from the ancient sport of catching a greased pig at country fairs. The winner kept the pig and ‘brought home the bacon.’ Now it's a little easier to bring home the bacon, in the form of a chocolate bar. A combination of applewood smoked bacon, alderwood smoked salt and rich milk chocolate.
No, it's not the overpowering smell of bacon that's making your coffee taste funny, there's actually bacon flavours in there. 70% of bacon in the U.S. is eaten at breakfast time, but apparently that wasn't enough bacon at breakfast.
If you've made it through this gallery so far without cringing, that's about to change. Not quite part of a balanced breakfast, this bacon cereal is a bowl of chopped bacon with blue cheese dressing acting as "milk" and bacon bits on top. A reviewer on slash food described it like this: "It probably compares to being electrocuted while having your wisdom teeth removed by a back alley dentist. My tongue burned with each bite from the sodium content. I was certain that I couldn't finish the entire bowl, at least not without severe intestinal repercussions. But, I knew that under no circumstance was I ever going to do this again so it's a one shot deal. The last bite went down about as smoothly as a pile of broken glass, but I made it. " Yummy.
Combining the flavours of salty and sweet, these cupcakes have actually gotten quite popular and are much easier to stomach than the bacon cereal.
Okay, we were wrong bloody mary's aren't the only type of bacon cocktail. With gin and lychee to offset the salty bacon the cocktail is apparently quite good. ARTICLE: Foods that you can freeze
Two of life's tastiest foods, chocolate and bacon, in harmony at last. We're so happy the two have finally found each other. The same company also sells Vegan's Nightmare ice cream. Chunks of crispy chocolate covered bacon in maple syrup ice cream. That sounds amazing.
Jack in the Box, a fast food chain in the U.S., came out with their bacon milkshake earlier this year. There actually isn't any real bacon in there, just bacon flavoured syrup, and yet the calorie count is still through the roof.
This has been in a gallery before, but come on, it's a mug made out of bacon. It deserves some serious props.
On a classier note, a restaurant in Chicago called Primehouse, is famous for its bacon candles. Chef Rick Gresh created the candles to indulge diners with extra bacon fat. The candles sit on the table from the beginning and once the food is served they light the flame and drip 'wax' all over the dish. ARTICLE: A glutton's guide to slashing cholesterol
Salty and sweet, this ice cream has been popping up all over the place. Americans even have a day devoted to bacon, in September. Maybe it's time for Aussies to celebrate the crackling pig fat with a holiday.
A bride-to-be knew her husband loved bacon almost more than her, so she had a giant bacon slab cake made for her wedding. How romantic.
Okay, these aren't actually real, they were a very believable April Fool's joke, but maybe Mentos will take note from the joke. RECIPE: Mushroom and bacon arancini
This one was actually real, not the best idea guys.
Yes, when we said what if "everything" tasted like bacon, we meant everything. GALLERY: Outrageous food from around the world.
