17/28 Bacon cereal

If you've made it through this gallery so far without cringing, that's about to change. Not quite part of a balanced breakfast, this bacon cereal is a bowl of chopped bacon with blue cheese dressing acting as "milk" and bacon bits on top. A reviewer on slash food described it like this: "It probably compares to being electrocuted while having your wisdom teeth removed by a back alley dentist. My tongue burned with each bite from the sodium content. I was certain that I couldn't finish the entire bowl, at least not without severe intestinal repercussions. But, I knew that under no circumstance was I ever going to do this again so it's a one shot deal. The last bite went down about as smoothly as a pile of broken glass, but I made it. " Yummy.

www.geek-force.com