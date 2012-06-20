Our tap water is amongst the purest in the world, so we don’t need to drink bottled water. Unless you want to pay a premium for something you don’t need, leave it off the shopping list.
Supermarkets think if they cut our carrots and add a knob of herb butter, they can charge three times the price. But this kind of prep is so basic, there’s no reason why you can’t do it yourself and do it exactly how you like it.
Frozen juice and smoothie lollies are low in calories, but not in price. Instead, make your own at home with fruit pulp, a teaspoon of sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice.
The contents of children’s snack packs are poor quality and packed with salt. What you’re really paying for is the fancy packaging. Don’t fork out for anything but the best ingredients – ditch the prepacked snack and make your own.
Shoppers grab these for what they think is a healthy energy boost, but breakfast and energy bars often have high fat and sugar content. In fact it’s not much different from eating a chocolate bar, except they can cost as much as four times more. For a better boost, grab a piece of fruit or a handful of protein-rich nuts. Better for your health and your wallet.
Buying salad leaves certainly adds interest to your five a day. However, you’ll pay a significant price for that pleasure. Not only are the bags pumped full of a chemical to keep them fresh, as soon as you open the bag, the chemical is released and the leaves wilt fast. Salad leaves are notoriously easy to grow, so save your cash and spice up your salads by growing your own.
Shop-bought spice mixes seem a good deal, because you’re getting lots of spices in one sachet. But as well as spices, you’re getting salt and possibly a whole lot of additives you don’t want. Buying the spices themselves will cost a bit more to start, but they last longer and you can improvise to make your dish exactly how spicy (or not) you like it.
Supermarkets love to make their own pre-made burgers just so they can hike up the price. Buying your own mince is much cheaper, and it won't take you long to shape each burger. The same goes for marinated meats and kebabs. Buying the meat and doing the marinades yourself is much cheaper, and because you’re making your own you can tailor them to exactly what you like to eat.
Getty Images
Microwave mash, frozen diet meals and packet meals such as spaghetti are culprits. What you do get for your money is extra salt, and flavourings. But you don’t get value for money. Cook them for yourself, and they’ll be more to your taste and cheaper. 10 things your barista isn't telling you
Getty Images
Tinned tomatoes are relatively cheap, where as pasta sauces cost much more beause of the label and packaging. Making your own sauce is easy and you don’t have to eat the salt or additives added to pre-made sauces. Saute an onion and a clove of garlic in a pan, add a can of tomatoes and a dash of white wine, season with herbs and leave to simmer until the right consistency.