Bottled water

8/11 Pre-prepared barbecue meat

Supermarkets love to make their own pre-made burgers just so they can hike up the price. Buying your own mince is much cheaper, and it won't take you long to shape each burger. The same goes for marinated meats and kebabs. Buying the meat and doing the marinades yourself is much cheaper, and because you’re making your own you can tailor them to exactly what you like to eat.

Getty Images