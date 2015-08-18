News

Best Cake Wrecks: Would You Eat These?

1/14 Best cake wrecks

When Marie Seggie from Scotland ordered a cake for her daughter Laura’s birthday, she did it via text message – and fell victim to auto-correct. The family were shocked when instead of receiving a cake with a 'blonde girl', they were instead presented with a 'blind' figurine - complete with a white cane. Luckily her sister saw the funny side of it and tweeted the cake with the following message: ‘My mum ordered a cake for my sisters bd n asked for a blond girl on top but it autocorrected to blind n we got this’. The tweet has since gone viral and had 13,000 retweets and more than 20,000 favourites.

twitter.com/emilyseggie_

2/14 Best cake wrecks

These maggoty cupcakes were part of an exhibition at London's Pathology Museum.

The Guardian

3/14 Best cake wrecks

When in doubt, simply label the cake, maybe then people will understand.
Cakewrecks.com

4/14 Best cake wrecks

They must have thought the giant piece of plastic would distract from the fact that they have no idea how to draw a bat.

Cakewrecks.com

5/14 Best cake wrecks

If your cake looks like an atrocity, simply claim it's a scary Halloween character!

6/14 Best cake wrecks

This cake is far and away creepier than the last, but we don't think this one was made for the ghoulish holiday.

Cakewrecks.com

7/14 Best cake wrecks

While you need to be specific when ordering cakes, be wary of being 'over'-specific.

Cakewrecks.com

8/14 Best cake wrecks

Sometimes it takes a cake to say what you cannot.

Cakewrecks.com

9/14 Best cake wrecks

Or you need a cake to demand something you can't get your mind off.

Cakewrecks.com

10/14 Best cake wrecks

It would have taken too much time to draw a whole playing card, we're sure they were just very busy.
Cakewrecks.com

11/14 Best cake wrecks

Unless the bride and groom asked their three year old niece to decorate their wedding cake, it shouldn't look like this.

Cakewrecks.com

12/14 Best cake wrecks

And if you're celebrating a birth you should obviously make sure not to leave out the mother!
Cakewrecks.com

13/14 Best cake wrecks

Some people opt for the gross instead of the decadent.

Buzzfeed

14/14 Best cake wrecks

Well, you can't have everything.
Cakewrecks.com

