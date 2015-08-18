Best cake wrecks

When Marie Seggie from Scotland ordered a cake for her daughter Laura’s birthday, she did it via text message – and fell victim to auto-correct. The family were shocked when instead of receiving a cake with a 'blonde girl', they were instead presented with a 'blind' figurine - complete with a white cane. Luckily her sister saw the funny side of it and tweeted the cake with the following message: ‘My mum ordered a cake for my sisters bd n asked for a blond girl on top but it autocorrected to blind n we got this’. The tweet has since gone viral and had 13,000 retweets and more than 20,000 favourites.
twitter.com/emilyseggie_
These maggoty cupcakes were part of an exhibition at London's Pathology Museum.
The Guardian
When in doubt, simply label the cake, maybe then people will understand.
See more: The world's cruellest foods
Cakewrecks.com
They must have thought the giant piece of plastic would distract from the fact that they have no idea how to draw a bat.
Cakewrecks.com
If your cake looks like an atrocity, simply claim it's a scary Halloween character!
This cake is far and away creepier than the last, but we don't think this one was made for the ghoulish holiday.
Cakewrecks.com
While you need to be specific when ordering cakes, be wary of being 'over'-specific.
Cakewrecks.com
Sometimes it takes a cake to say what you cannot.
Cakewrecks.com
Or you need a cake to demand something you can't get your mind off.
Cakewrecks.com
It would have taken too much time to draw a whole playing card, we're sure they were just very busy.
See more: Naughty food names
Cakewrecks.com
Unless the bride and groom asked their three year old niece to decorate their wedding cake, it shouldn't look like this.
Cakewrecks.com
And if you're celebrating a birth you should obviously make sure not to leave out the mother!
See more: World's most outrageous burgers
Cakewrecks.com
Some people opt for the gross instead of the decadent.
Buzzfeed
Well, you can't have everything.
See more: Gross out: foreign objects in foods
Cakewrecks.com