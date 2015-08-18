1/14 Best cake wrecks

When Marie Seggie from Scotland ordered a cake for her daughter Laura’s birthday, she did it via text message – and fell victim to auto-correct. The family were shocked when instead of receiving a cake with a 'blonde girl', they were instead presented with a 'blind' figurine - complete with a white cane. Luckily her sister saw the funny side of it and tweeted the cake with the following message: ‘My mum ordered a cake for my sisters bd n asked for a blond girl on top but it autocorrected to blind n we got this’. The tweet has since gone viral and had 13,000 retweets and more than 20,000 favourites.

twitter.com/emilyseggie_