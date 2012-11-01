News

Our best potato recipes

Our best potato recipes

1/10 Moroccan spiced potatoes

Serve these delicious Moroccan spiced potatoes with crème fraîche or light sour cream. View the recipe

2/10 Lemon, garlic and thyme delights

Jazz up roast potatoes with lemon, garlic and thyme - view the recipe

3/10 Traditional fish and chips

Fish and chips are a Friday night family fave - view the recipe.

4/10 Potato and avocado salad

Serve this potato and avocado salad at your next barbecue. View the recipe

5/10 Spicy smashed potatoes

When it comes to potatoes, smashed is the new mashed! View the recipe

6/10 Japanese potato pancakes

These are quick, easy and so delicious! A real treat for breakfast, lunch or dinner! View the recipe

7/10 Potato galettes

So French, so chic! Plate up like a pro with this simple side (just potato, butter and sage) that looks amazing and tastes divine. View the recipe

8/10 Rosti pancakes

Rally round the rosti! For a crunchy, gooey, crispy, chewy, have-anytime meal, this is the rosti nosh for you. View the recipe

9/10 Poor man's potatoes

Great for using up leftovers in the fridge, and cheap as potato chips, this is a rustic Spanish classic. View the recipe

10/10 Like this?

