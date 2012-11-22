13/17 Most expensive ice cream

Only at Serendipity, New York would you find a sundae that looks like this! Made with Tahitian vanilla bean ice-cream, covered in 23-karat gold leaf and the world’s most expensive chocolate, Amedei Porcelanan, this sundae doesn’t end here. Stuffed with gold dragees and truffles, and topped with dessert caviar. This is a no walk in and order dessert, it needs to be requested 48-hours in advanced. Did we mention it's $1000.

Serendipity3