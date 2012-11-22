This dessert by Chef Marc Guibert at Lindeth Howe Country House Hotel in England is the definition of decadent. For £22,000 ($34,000) you get a luscious pudding with four types of Belgium chocolate, champagne caviar, edible gold leave and champagne jelly. Start saving and plan ahead because this dessert must be ordered 3 weeks in advance.
The Rich Times
These luxurious chocolate truffles took ‘The Chocolate’ two years to perfect. The truffles are infused with champagne and dusted with edible chocolate flakes. You can nab a box of 15 for £190 ($290) which comes adorned with Swarovski Crystals.
The Chocolate
Cheese on toast has never been so expensive with this White Stilton Gold Cheese. Flecked with edible gold leaf and cinnamon Schnapps, this cheese will set you back $95 per 100g slice!
luxpresso.com
An adorable (and expensive) way to pop the question is by purchasing this $55,000 red velvet cupcake. Created by Warwick Jewellers and Cupcakes Gourmet in Philadelphia, this amazing cupcake is topped off with an 8-carat diamond engagement ring.
luxpresso.com
This is not your everyday brew- Kopi Luwak Coffee is the most expensive coffee in the world going for $229.95 per pound. What sets it apart is that it has been digested by a civet!
luxpresso.com
The title of ‘World’s Most Expensive Hot Dog’ was awarded to the California Capitol City Dawg by Capital Dawg in Sacramento. It features a custom-made beef frankfurt on a 15-inch focaccia roll with truffle butter, marinated bacon, French mustard and moose cheese sourced from Sweden. The best thing is that a third of the $145.49 price tag will go to charity.
Capital Dawg
As expensive dishes go, this one is surprisingly simple. Made from lobster, eggs, and sevrugar caviar, this pricey breakfast comes from Norma’s in New York City. Get saving, this dish costs $1000!
Daily Mail
This pot pie is anything but rustic. Going for $16,000 the Wagyu Meat Pie from Fence Gate Inn, Lancashire, Britain is stuffed with pricey Kobe beef, Matsutake Mushrooms, truffles, 2 bottles of 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine and edible gold leaf.
Getty images
The Samundari Khazana “Seafood” Curry was created by Bombay Brasserie in London to coincide with the DVD release of the film Slumdog Millionaire. With Devon crab, Scottish lobster, abalone, white truffle, edible gold leaf and beluga caviar, this is not your ordinary takeaway curry and will have you shelling out $3000.
tastydestination.com
Louis XIII Pizza is a slice of luxury featuring lobster, caviar, Pink Australian river salt and, not one, but eight types of cheese. Chef Renato Viola will send his chefs out anywhere in Italy to make this expensive take on fast food, costing $12 000!
The Vine
The Von Essen Platinum Club Sandwich is a cut above the rest. Iberico ham (cured for 30 months), French chicken, white truffles, quail eggs and Italian semi-dried tomatoes are piled onto 24-hour fermented sour dough bread. This mouth watering lunch from Von Essen, Berkshire, England will cost you $197.
deliciousmagazine.co.uk
The FleurBurger 5000 is made by Top Chef Master Hubert Keller in his Las Vegas restaurant Fleur. The patty is made from Wagyu beef and Foie gras with truffle sauce and shaved black truffles as toppings, served on a brioche truffle bun. As the name suggests, it sells for a massive $5000!
Jess1820/flickr
Only at Serendipity, New York would you find a sundae that looks like this! Made with Tahitian vanilla bean ice-cream, covered in 23-karat gold leaf and the world’s most expensive chocolate, Amedei Porcelanan, this sundae doesn’t end here. Stuffed with gold dragees and truffles, and topped with dessert caviar. This is a no walk in and order dessert, it needs to be requested 48-hours in advanced. Did we mention it's $1000.
Serendipity3
Caviar is the most expensive food in the world, and this Iranian beluga called Almas caviar is the most expensive of them all. It comes from a species of fish that is between 60 to 1000 years old. A 3.9 pound container of this beige in colour caviar will set you back a whopping $48,750.
Purentonline
Chef Angelito Araneta from the Philippines developed the most expensive raw fish dish that will set you back $2000 in the United States. The five nigiri rolls are made with crab meat, wrapped in 24-karat gold and studded with African diamonds.
Angelito Araneta
Only in New York would you be able to buy a bagel that cost $1000. Executive chef Frank Tujague of New York's Westin hotel , offers customers a bagel that is topped with white truffle cream cheese, goji-berry infused Riesling jelly and of course golden leaves.
New York Westin Hotel
