Studies have shown that people who are experiencing anger are more likely to crave crunchy, salty foods such as potato chips and salted nuts, as the clenching and unclenching of the jaw releases tension. Next time you start burning up with anger, trade the giant pack of guilt-ridden chips for a quick walk or run around the block. You’ll work off the adrenaline and get some much-needed fresh air.
It isn’t uncommon to turn to sugary treats such as chocolate and lollies when we’re feeling anxiety-ridden and worried. This is because we crave the feel-good chemicals dopamine and serotonin, which that delicious slab of chocolate cake promises to provide. Practices which focus on calming your thoughts and easing your heart rate, such as yoga and Pilates, offer the same settling effect as chocolate without the added guiltiness of an entire chocolate bar.
Feeling happy tends to make us crave foods associated with joy and celebrations such as cupcakes and lollies. Next time you’re feeling ecstatic and need a release, turn on some music and have a dance or organize to meet up with friends instead.
When we’re lonely, we tend to crave creamy, sweet foods such as ice cream. Instead of soothing your broken heart with a liter of frozen chocolaty goodness, try munching on some natural frozen yogurt topped with berries for a healthy alternative.
Sleep depravation tends to leave us craving quick energy fixes such as sugar and junk food. Unfortunately the only remedy to this emotion is more sleep. Getting the recommended 8 hours of sleep a night is necessary for us to function at our best!
It’s normal to crave comfort food when you’re feeling a bit down and although there’s nothing quite like a giant bowl of creamy pasta to ease your blues away, it won’t do any favors for your waistline. Try meeting up with a friend or watching a funny movie as a healthier alternative.
Feelings of boredom can lead to one of the most dangerous forms of emotional eating: mindless snacking. One fun-sized chocolate bar here, a handful of soy crisps there and you eventually find yourself lying on the couch feeling utterly stuffed. Many of us feel the need to fill our days with constant activity and feel restless at the thought of sitting in silence. Next time you’re at home alone and with an hour to spare, take a minute to sit, relax and enjoy the moment.
Nothing cures feelings of stress quite like plowing through a bowl of steaming hot potato wedges. Your body’s release of cortisol leaves you craving carb-rich foods. Get yourself out of this bad habit and reduce cortisol levels a healthier way by sipping on a hot cup of chamomile tea.
