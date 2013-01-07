7/9 Boredom

Feelings of boredom can lead to one of the most dangerous forms of emotional eating: mindless snacking. One fun-sized chocolate bar here, a handful of soy crisps there and you eventually find yourself lying on the couch feeling utterly stuffed. Many of us feel the need to fill our days with constant activity and feel restless at the thought of sitting in silence. Next time you’re at home alone and with an hour to spare, take a minute to sit, relax and enjoy the moment.