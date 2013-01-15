Next time you reach for the sugar to put in your morning coffee, why not try a teaspoon of honey instead! Not only does it taste delicious but it is high in fructose, which will help speed up your metabolism. It can also be drizzled over the top of fruit salad to enhance natural sweetness, or in biscuit recipes to add chewiness.
Honey is a miracle worker for common coughs, colds and sore throats. Drop a teaspoon in your tea and let it work its magic.
Long valued in Asia for its naturally healing powers, honey is an amazing treatment for dry skin, promoting good circulation and helping lock in moisture.
Either by itself or in a cup of caffeine-free herbal tea, honey is a natural sleep remedy and will get you on your way to a relaxing, deep sleep in no time.
According to recent studies, honey contains a protein which possesses antibacterial qualities and can be used to fight against bacteria. It is believed that this protein, which is produced by bees, could one day be used to aid burns and skin infections and to create new drugs that could help combat infections which are resistant to antibiotics.
Honey contains anti-microbial properties, which heal and help keep infection at bay.
Hitting an afternoon slump and need a pick-me-up to get you through the last few hours of the day? Put that energy drink down and swap it for honey! It has been proved to boost energy levels. Smere some honey on a Vita Weat for a healthy, energising snack.
A natural moisturizer and bacteria fighter against stubborn pimples, honey is the perfect base for a home-made face mask. Whisk one egg white with a spoonful of honey and gently rub onto your face, leaving the mask for 10-15 minutes, then gently rinsing off with warm water. This wonder-food will purify your complexion and leave your skin feeling firm.
Next time you’re in the shower, try painting the ends of your hair with a touch of honey and allow it to sit for five minutes before rinsing. The honey is a natural healer and conditioner and will take the frizz out of your hair and leave it feeling super soft.
The fructose contained in honey equips it with the power to speed up your metabolism. Remember though, everything in moderation! Dousing your muesli with honey isn’t going to help you lose weight, so be light-handed.