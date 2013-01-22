5/9 Kale

Kale is a dark green leafy vegetable which looks similar to spinach and it is also jam-packed full of essential vitamins and minerals. The other great thing about Kale is that it contains heaps of beneficial fibre. The Vitamin A and C in kale is fantastic for your skin and actually has been known to slow down premature aging. Lutein is a nutrient in Kale which is beneficial for the body and also your complexion and it also brightens the whites of the eyes. Making you look healthy and well. Eating one serving of cooked kale daily provides more than half the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. I like to eat Kale crisped in the oven with sea salt. It is a very nutritious snack for in between meals.