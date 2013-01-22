Spinach contains a cross section of phytonutrients and antioxidants including vitamin K, coenzyme Q10, folate, iron, and the carotenoids - lutein, zeaxanthin. Spinach is also an excellent source of vitamin C, beta carotene and vitamin E. An average serve of nature’s finest super food provides 5 mg of vitamin C, which is an eighth of the recommended daily intake. It is also full of antioxidants. Popeye was definitely onto something here!
Supercharged Food blog: Detox like a professional
Tomatoes can be found in beautiful rich red colours to purple and even black and there are so many wonderful varieties available. The colours of tomatoes are due to lycopene, a strong antioxidant which has been shown to reduce the risk of cancer of the prostate and possibly cancer of the colon, bladder and lungs. Lycopene is also reported to protect white blood cells, your body's first line of defence against infection.
Wild Salmon is high in protein and minerals such as iodine, potassium and zinc. Salmon contains omega-3 fats which are the ultimate anti-aging nutrient. They are also a large part of the structure of your brain and nerve tissues. Omega 3 fats are beneficial for good eyesight. The best kind of salmon to eat is Wild Salmon as it contains lots of vitamin D and selenium for healthy hair, skin, nails and bones. For optimum health benefits salmon should be consumed at least three times a week.
Quinoa is not strictly a grain it is derived from the seed of a plant that is related to spinach. Pronounced (Keen-Wah) it is a true Super Food which is high in essential protein with few carbohydrates and a dose of healthy fats. The fact that it is a pure protein means that it contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs to build muscle. Quinoa contains an amino acid called lysine, as well vitamin B6, thiamine, niacin, potassium, and riboflavin. Quinoa also provides your body with copper, zinc, magnesium, and folate. Eating Quinoa for breakfast is a delicious treat just cook, add Stevia and nut milk and you have a great healthy breakfast.
Kale is a dark green leafy vegetable which looks similar to spinach and it is also jam-packed full of essential vitamins and minerals. The other great thing about Kale is that it contains heaps of beneficial fibre. The Vitamin A and C in kale is fantastic for your skin and actually has been known to slow down premature aging. Lutein is a nutrient in Kale which is beneficial for the body and also your complexion and it also brightens the whites of the eyes. Making you look healthy and well. Eating one serving of cooked kale daily provides more than half the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. I like to eat Kale crisped in the oven with sea salt. It is a very nutritious snack for in between meals.
Ginger has been around for centuries as a medicinal aid and today ginger's medical uses include the treatment of nausea and morning sickness during pregnancy, motion sickness, indigestion, and bloating. Ginger is also used to help reduce the pain and inflammation of osteoarthritis by taking a daily dose of ginger extract sufferers have seen fantastic results.
Garlic has been proven to slow the growth of harmful bacteria, yeasts and fungi. Fresh garlic is always the best choice if you are seeking its anti-bacterial or anti-viral qualities a good alternative to antibiotics. Both fresh and dried garlic have been shown to lower LDL-cholesterol and lower high blood pressure.
Nuts are not only yummy but also contain healthy oils, fibre, vitamins and minerals, potent phytochemicals and the amino acid arginine. Nuts are very beneficial for heart health and if you add a handful of nuts, five times a week to your diet it will decrease your risk of coronary heart disease. Walnuts are one of the best plant sources of protein. They are rich in fibre, B vitamins, magnesium, and antioxidants such as Vitamin E. If you are concerned about mould and myco-toxins in nuts be sure to soak them in sea salt and filtered water overnight and then dry in the oven at 50 degrees Celsius for a yummy crispy snack. I love to make sea salt and apple cider vinegar crispy almonds they are divine.