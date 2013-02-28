News

Food Product of the Year Awards 2013

Cadbury's Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations

1/17 Cadbury's Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations

The winner in the chocolate confectionary category is Cadbury's Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations.

2/17 Belvita Breakfast Biscuits

The winner in the specialty biscuits category is Belvita Breakfast Biscuits.

3/17 Macro Wholefoods Market- Gluten Free Cookie bars

The winner in the sweet snacks category is Macro Wholefoods Market- Gluten Free Cookie bars.

4/17 Continental- Cup-a-Soup Sensations

The winner in the soups category is Continental- Cup-a-Soup Sensations.
5/17 Berg- Ham value pack (4x100g)

The winner in the small goods and meats category is Berg- Ham value pack (4x100g)

6/17 Breville- Fast Slow Cooker

The winner in the small appliance category is the Breville- Fast Slow Cooker.

7/17 Birch & Waite - Stir Fry Sauce Range

The winner in the sauce and condiments category is Birch & Waite - Stir Fry Sauce Range.

8/17 Woolworths- Ready to....Range

The winner in the prepared meals category is the Woolworths- Ready to....Range.

9/17 VIP Petfoods- Fussy Cat Grain Free+

The winner in the pet care category is VIP Petfoods- Fussy Cat Grain Free+.
10/17 Kraft - Cheese Blends

The winner in the milk and dairy category is Kraft - Cheese Blends.

11/17 SPC- Fruit Crush-ups

The winner in the kids snacks category is SPC- Fruit Crush-ups.

12/17 Safcol - Responsibly Fished Tuna

The winner in the general grocery category is Safcol - Responsibly Fished Tuna.

13/17 Streets - Blue Ribbon 3in1

The winner in the frozen desserts category is Streets - Blue Ribbon 3in1.

14/17 Helga’s - Sandwich Thins

The winner in the fresh bakery category is Helga’s - Sandwich Thins.
15/17 Macro Wholefoods Market - Free From Dairy Dips

The winner in the dips and dressing category is Macro Wholefoods Market - Free From Dairy Dips.

16/17 Queen - Chocolate Mill

The winner in the cooking and baking category is Queen - Chocolate Mill.

17/17 Berri - Be By Berri

The winner in the beverages category is Berri - Be By Berri.

