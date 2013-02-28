The winner in the chocolate confectionary category is Cadbury's Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations.
The winner in the specialty biscuits category is Belvita Breakfast Biscuits.
The winner in the sweet snacks category is Macro Wholefoods Market- Gluten Free Cookie bars.
The winner in the soups category is Continental- Cup-a-Soup Sensations.
The winner in the small goods and meats category is Berg- Ham value pack (4x100g)
The winner in the small appliance category is the Breville- Fast Slow Cooker.
The winner in the sauce and condiments category is Birch & Waite - Stir Fry Sauce Range.
The winner in the prepared meals category is the Woolworths- Ready to....Range.
The winner in the pet care category is VIP Petfoods- Fussy Cat Grain Free+.
The winner in the milk and dairy category is Kraft - Cheese Blends.
The winner in the kids snacks category is SPC- Fruit Crush-ups.
The winner in the general grocery category is Safcol - Responsibly Fished Tuna.
The winner in the frozen desserts category is Streets - Blue Ribbon 3in1.
The winner in the fresh bakery category is Helga’s - Sandwich Thins.
The winner in the dips and dressing category is Macro Wholefoods Market - Free From Dairy Dips.
The winner in the cooking and baking category is Queen - Chocolate Mill.
The winner in the beverages category is Berri - Be By Berri.