Our budget food blogger has whipped up some super easy Whiskey Puddings for St. Patrick's Day. And you'll never guess the secret ingredient...candy bars!
This Guinness Layer Cake with Whiskey Ganache and Baileys Icing is possibly the best cake we’ve ever seen. Surely this can be eaten every day of the year?
This Dark Chocolate & Guinness Cake is sure to leave every guest extremely satisfied.
Another one for the grown ups! A hint of Guinness gives these beautifully fluffy Guinness Cupcakes with Baileys Irish Cream Icing a whole new depth of flavour.
<a href="https://instagram.com/bondfieldscakes/"target="_blank">@bondfieldscakes</a>
It doesn't get much more Irish than Irish cream. Update your Paddy's day smoothie with a good serving of Baileys this Baileys Nut Nougat Smoothie recipe.
And of course, St. Patrick's Day wouldn't be complete without some hearty Beef and Guinness Stew.
It may not be winter quite yet but this hearty dish is definitely an Irish classic. If the weather's cold enough, make sure to get this Braised Lamb Shanks With Winter Root Vegetables recipe cooking!
This Duck Breast With Madeira Sauce recipe was also featured on Lyndy Milan's show A Taste of Ireland.
Nothing beats a hearty serving of mouth watering rib eye cutlets, except a rich gravy dressing made from great stout. This Peppered Rib Eye With Potatoes and Mushrooms in Stout Gravy recipe is sure to impress even the true Irish!
Smoked haddock is often served with colcannon, a traditional Irish potato dish. See the recipe here.