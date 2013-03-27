News

10 healthy spa recipes

Golden Door recipes

1/10 Filled Turkish bread sandwiches

For a sandwich with wow factor, try these delicious filled Turkish bread sandwiches, exclusive to us from the Golden Door Head Chef David Hunter. View the recipe. For more, visit the Golden Door website.

2/10 Apple and berry muffins

Try these deliciously decadent apple and berry muffins made exclusive to us by the Golden Door.

3/10 Blue-eyed cod curry

For a dish that will warm you from the inside out and tickle your tastebuds crazy, try this blue-eyed cod curry made exclusive to us from the Golden Door.

4/10 Fruit loaf

To try this deliciously fruity Golden Door fruit loaf, visit the recipe.For more from the Golden Door, visit the website.

5/10 Linguine with roasted pumpkin and avocado pesto

To try the Golden Door Head Chef's tasty linguine dish, visit the Yahoo7 Lifestyle page! Or for more information on the Golden Door, visit their website.

6/10 Pan seared snapper

For a taste of the Mediterranean, try this delicious pan seared salmon recipe. For more on the Golden Door, visit their website.

7/10 Poached king snapper with coriander, lime and mango salsa

For a deliciously fresh take on fish, try this poached king snapper recipe made exclusive to us by the

8/10 Thai fish cakes on quinoa

For an exotic dish with a difference, try this delicious recipe. For more information on the Golden Door, their website.

9/10 Tom yum soup with chilli and lemongrass crab dumplings

For a heartwarming Asian-inspired soup, try this amazing recipe, exclusive to us from the Golden Door Head Chef David Hunter.

