10 delicious sweet treats

Sweet treats

1/11 Fruity marshmallow sticks

These fabulously fruity marshmallow sticks are as fun and delicious as they look. Take a trip down memory lane and try the recipe!

2/11 Rocky road ice cream

For a deliciously sweet treat designed for the kid in all of us, give this rocky roac ice cream recipe a go! View the recipe.

3/11 Rocky road bites

These bite-sized sweets are perfect for school lunches or a fun afternoon snack. View the recipe.

4/11 Raspberry macarons

Pretty to look at and undeniably delicious, these rapsberry macarons tick all the boxes. View the recipe.

5/11 Pinata cookies

For a snack fun enough to lift you out of the deepest of afternoon slumps, try these pinata cookies! View the recipe.

6/11 Chocolate melting heart cake

For a dessert that will satisfy those unrelenting chocolate cravings, try this sinfully sweet chocolate cake, complete with an oozy marshmallow centre. View the recipe.

7/11 Jelly cakes

These pretty little jelly cakes are too sweet to be true. View the recipe.

8/11 Marshmallow fig pie

For a morning tea treat, the perfect end to a dinner party or simply because it look so delicious, why not try this marshmallow and fig pie recipe!

9/11 Golden chocolate crackles

Chocolate crackles are always a crowd pleaser and this recipe is no exception! For a quick and easy answer to sweet treats, give these golden chocolate crackles a try.

10/11 White chocolate and raspberry mini cheese cakes

These adorable mini cheese cakes won't last long! Guaranteed to fly off the plate

View the recipe.

11/11 Like this?

