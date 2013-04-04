Top foodies to follow on Pinterest

We've rounded up a list of our top foodie pinners at the moment; many of which also have some great ideas for cosy fall meals like hearty stews and delicious soups.
Three Many Cooks is a fun blog about three women's adventures together in the kitchen. They've got a board for almost everything, including some wistful fashion boards and even a board of inspirational phrases. Our favourites at the moment include their 'Our comfort food' and their 'Meatless for any day' boards.
Cassie Laemmli, the brains behind Bake Your Day, is a self-professed baker, bloger, picture-taker, writer and wife. As well as a fan of brown sugar, butterscotch chips, avocado, pasta....and exercise. Our favourite boards at the moment include 'Fall Food' and 'Buffalo Chicken Love.'
Sally's Baking Addiction is all about, yep you guessed it, baking! Her Pinterest site is covered in all kinds of baked delights. Our favourite boards include 'All things cake batter' and 'brownies, blondies and bars.'
The founder of savoringthethyme.com, Jennifer celebrates healthy food and family togetherness above all. Our favourite boards include 'A passion for pasta,' 'nutella obsession' and 'soup for the soul.'
Jackie Dodd of Domestic Fits has an impressive 64 boards for any meal, occasion or craft you can think of. Our favourites include 'Feed me bread,' 'SOUP, There it is' and 'Chocolate Wasted.'
Deborah of Taste and Tell has a great collection of dessert boards- they're all categorized into different sections such as brownies, cupcakes, candy and cookies to make your pinning even easier! Our favourite bords are her 'Doughnut love' and 'Sauces/Spreads,' perfect for the upcoming colder months.
The creator of FamilyFreshCooking.com, Marla Meridith has become an incredibly successful Pinterest foodie. Anyone looking to gather up a following can definitely take a few tips from her. Some of our favourite boards include 'Fall and winter flavors' and 'Comfort food.'
Sommer from A Spicy Perspective is a recipe developer, food writer and blogger. Her accompanying blog is also apparently the perfect place for 'saucy recipes and spicy conversation.' Our favourite boards are her 'Warm up with cold weather recipes' and 'slow cooker/crockpot cooking.'
Marina from Yummy Mummy Kitchen pins beautiful home, food, travel, kid and style inspiration on her site. Our favourites are 'Soup's on!' and 'Fall.'
