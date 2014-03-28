News

Ten worst fake foods

1/11 Ten worst fake foods: crab sticks

Not crab, sadly. The misleadingly named crab stick is actually manufactured from pulverised fish flesh. It could be worse!

2/11 Ten worst fake foods: Easy cheese

Easy Cheese was once declared the most unnatural food out. Its ingredients include sodium alginate, apocarotenal and calcium phosphate. Delicious!

3/11 Ten worst fake foods: Tofurkey vegan sausage

Tofurkey raises a few questions. For one, is it turkey? Is it tofu? Is it sausage? Is it food?!

4/11 Ten worst fake foods: Tang

If you thought Tang was in any way related to orange juice, you're mistaken. There is very little orange in this citrus-flavoured breakfast drink.

5/11 Ten worst fake foods: Cheese Whiz

Another crime against cheese! Eat Cheese Whiz at your peril.

6/11 Ten worst fake foods: chicken nuggets

A 2013 study found that some 'chicken' nuggets contain just 40 to 50 per cent meat. The rest was a mix of "fat, skin, connective tissue, blood vessels, nerves and bone fragments."

7/11 Ten worst fake foods: white bread

Fluffy white bread is a nutritious food - with all the nutrients taken out.

8/11 Ten worst fake foods: Uncrustables

Take a classic American peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Cut off the crusts, inject it with high-fructose corn syrup, and wrap it in plastic. Voila! An Uncrustable.

9/11 Ten worst fake foods: Gushers Mood Morphers

While it's likely these Gushers Mood Morphers will indeed 'morph' your mood thanks to a lot of sugar, we're dubious about their real fruit content.

10/11 Ten worst fake foods: maple syrup

We love genuine maple syrup! The cheap, fake stuff is a mix of water, high-fructose corn syrup and caramel colouring.

11/11 Read more at Y7 Food...

Gallery: Bad foods that are now good for you

