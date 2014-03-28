Not crab, sadly. The misleadingly named crab stick is actually manufactured from pulverised fish flesh. It could be worse!
Easy Cheese was once declared the most unnatural food out. Its ingredients include sodium alginate, apocarotenal and calcium phosphate. Delicious!
Tofurkey raises a few questions. For one, is it turkey? Is it tofu? Is it sausage? Is it food?!
If you thought Tang was in any way related to orange juice, you're mistaken. There is very little orange in this citrus-flavoured breakfast drink.
Another crime against cheese! Eat Cheese Whiz at your peril.
A 2013 study found that some 'chicken' nuggets contain just 40 to 50 per cent meat. The rest was a mix of "fat, skin, connective tissue, blood vessels, nerves and bone fragments."
Fluffy white bread is a nutritious food - with all the nutrients taken out.
Take a classic American peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Cut off the crusts, inject it with high-fructose corn syrup, and wrap it in plastic. Voila! An Uncrustable.
While it's likely these Gushers Mood Morphers will indeed 'morph' your mood thanks to a lot of sugar, we're dubious about their real fruit content.
We love genuine maple syrup! The cheap, fake stuff is a mix of water, high-fructose corn syrup and caramel colouring.
