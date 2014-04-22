10 reasons you should eat kale: It's a superfood

4/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Vitamins

It should be no surprise to learn that kale is full of vitamins. The green leafy vegetable is a good source of Vitamin A, beneficial in the growth and repair of body tissues, Vitamin C, which aids in the maintenance of collagen, wound healing and fighting bacterial infection, and Vitamin K, known as the band-aid vitamin for its major role in blood clotting.

