News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

10 reasons you should eat kale

10 reasons you should eat kale: It's a superfood

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: It's a superfood

Nutritionist Katherine Rotwell from Eat Fit Food is a big fan of kale. "It's a super nutritious green food!" she says. That's her first reason for eating kale - she shares nine more with us.

Thinkstock

2/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Flavonoids

Katherine says kale contains many different types of flavonoids with a variety of anti-inflammatory effects - another boost for your health thanks to kale.

Thinkstock

3/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Anti-ageing

Kale is rich in antioxidants, says Katherine, "due to its high levels of certain vitamins and minerals. Antioxidants are known to prevent ageing and certain diseases," she explains.

Recipe: Beetroot, kale and walnut salad

Thinkstock

4/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Vitamins

It should be no surprise to learn that kale is full of vitamins. The green leafy vegetable is a good source of Vitamin A, beneficial in the growth and repair of body tissues, Vitamin C, which aids in the maintenance of collagen, wound healing and fighting bacterial infection, and Vitamin K, known as the band-aid vitamin for its major role in blood clotting.

Thinkstock

5/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Mineral-rich

Kale is packed full of minerals, says Kathering, such as calcium, copper (a trace mineral found in all body tissues) iron (needed to carry oxygen to all cells in the body), anti-ageing manganese, phosphorus, and potassium, which helps to regulate water balance.

Thinkstock

6/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: It's everywhere

The current craze for kale means it's now easy to get your hands on a bunch. It's "cheap and easy to buy, available in all major supermarkets," says Katherine.

Thinkstock

7/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Fibre

Kale is full of fibre, "which helps to keep your digestive system in tip top shape," says Katherine.

Women's Health: What is fibre?

Thinkstock

8/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Flavour

Importantly, it tastes great, says Katherine. "I love to stir fry it with come garlic and lemon juice."

Another idea is to saute your kale and serve it with cranberries and pine nuts, as seen above.

Thinkstock

9/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: Eyes

Kale is good for your peepers. The vegetable is rich in carotenoids, which are beneficial for eye-health.

Thinkstock

10/10 10 reasons you should eat kale: It's easy

Kale is easy to eat, says Katherine. "Blend it in a smoothie, juice it, stir fry it, steam it, make kale chips, or chop it and add to your salad."

Recipe: Super green smoothie

Thinkstock

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try