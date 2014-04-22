10 reasons you should eat kale: It's a superfood

Nutritionist Katherine Rotwell from Eat Fit Food is a big fan of kale. "It's a super nutritious green food!" she says. That's her first reason for eating kale - she shares nine more with us.
Katherine says kale contains many different types of flavonoids with a variety of anti-inflammatory effects - another boost for your health thanks to kale.
Kale is rich in antioxidants, says Katherine, "due to its high levels of certain vitamins and minerals. Antioxidants are known to prevent ageing and certain diseases," she explains.
It should be no surprise to learn that kale is full of vitamins. The green leafy vegetable is a good source of Vitamin A, beneficial in the growth and repair of body tissues, Vitamin C, which aids in the maintenance of collagen, wound healing and fighting bacterial infection, and Vitamin K, known as the band-aid vitamin for its major role in blood clotting.
Kale is packed full of minerals, says Kathering, such as calcium, copper (a trace mineral found in all body tissues) iron (needed to carry oxygen to all cells in the body), anti-ageing manganese, phosphorus, and potassium, which helps to regulate water balance.
The current craze for kale means it's now easy to get your hands on a bunch. It's "cheap and easy to buy, available in all major supermarkets," says Katherine.
Kale is full of fibre, "which helps to keep your digestive system in tip top shape," says Katherine.
Importantly, it tastes great, says Katherine. "I love to stir fry it with come garlic and lemon juice."
Another idea is to saute your kale and serve it with cranberries and pine nuts, as seen above.
Kale is good for your peepers. The vegetable is rich in carotenoids, which are beneficial for eye-health.
Kale is easy to eat, says Katherine. "Blend it in a smoothie, juice it, stir fry it, steam it, make kale chips, or chop it and add to your salad."
