Six superfood recipes from Karen Martini

The makers of new superfood-friendly Special K Nourish presented celebrity chef Karen Martini with a challenge: to invent a series of superfood recipes that are delicious, healthy AND easy to make.
Starring nutrient-packed ingredients like quinoa, oats, pepitas and walnuts, here are the six superfood recipes Karen created.
Karen Martini's gluten-free carrot and coconut muffins contain pepitas (or pumpkin seeds), one of the best sources of mineral zinc. Pepitas are also rich in vitamin E and offer the body valuable antioxidant support.
Walnuts, high in omega-3 and essential minerals, are one of the best foods you can eat for heart health. Try Karen Martini's superfood take on a classic: pink lady waldorf salad with chicken and walnuts.
Quinoa is packed full of nutrients, including antioxidants and healthy forms of fat. It's best known as a complete source of protein, containing amino acids not found in other grains. Make a healthy dinner out of Karen Martini's quinoa and roast beetroot salad.
Not only are cranberries high in vitamin C, they are rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic phytonutrients. To add this healthy superfood to your next dessert, Karen Martini has created a gorgeous recipe for cranberry and apple compote.
Thanks to their high fibre content, adding oats to your diet will help lower your cholesterol and protect you from heart disease. We all know that as porridge they make the perfect winter breakfast, but you can also munch on them at snack time. Try Karen Martini's recipe for oat crackers, delicious when served with cottage cheese, smoked trout, dill and cucumber.
There is no excuse making your afternoon snack a chocolate bar when you could be fighting off the post-lunch slump with Karen Martini's spiced tamari almonds, full of mono-unsaturated fats and high in magnesium and potassium - all essential for good heart health.
