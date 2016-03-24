News

7 Incredible Ways To Enjoy Cadbury Crème Eggs This Easter

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Summer Bay's bikini babes

1/7 Creme Egg Rocky Road

Going to a party this Easter weekend? Make and take this simple and oh so tasty Creme Egg Rocky Road. Or just make it for yourself, it's that good!

2/7 Creme Egg Salad Niçoise

Feeling like you want to keep it light this Easter? Make this Creme Egg Salad Niçoise.

CakeSpy

3/7 Creme Egg Rolls

These Creme Egg Rolls are super tasty and require only two other ingredients.

CakeSpy

4/7 Creme Scrambled Eggs

For a breakfast of champions, try making these Creme Scrambled Eggs. You’ll never make them any other way again!

CakeSpy

5/7 Creme Egg Foo Young

Fancy some Asian fusion to spice up your weekend? Try making this Creme Egg Foo Young.

CakeSpy

6/7 Creme Egg in Hole Toast

Another recipe that uses only two other ingredients, this Creme Egg in Hole Toast. It's one of those dishes you can eat at any time of the day.

CakeSpy

7/7 Creme Devilled Eggs

Hosting a dinner party this long weekend? We guarantee these Creme Devilled Eggs will be a crowd-pleaser!

CakeSpy

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Best Nutella food mashups

Tomato sauce

Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

