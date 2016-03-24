Going to a party this Easter weekend? Make and take this simple and oh so tasty Creme Egg Rocky Road. Or just make it for yourself, it's that good!
Feeling like you want to keep it light this Easter? Make this Creme Egg Salad Niçoise.
These Creme Egg Rolls are super tasty and require only two other ingredients.
For a breakfast of champions, try making these Creme Scrambled Eggs. You’ll never make them any other way again!
Fancy some Asian fusion to spice up your weekend? Try making this Creme Egg Foo Young.
Another recipe that uses only two other ingredients, this Creme Egg in Hole Toast. It's one of those dishes you can eat at any time of the day.
Hosting a dinner party this long weekend? We guarantee these Creme Devilled Eggs will be a crowd-pleaser!
