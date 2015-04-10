Stirring, pouring or washing ingredients are perfect tasks for pre-school aged children. Give school-aged children more responsibility with supervised chopping or slicing. “It’s a great way to spend time together, talk about healthy eating and encourage fussy eaters to try new foods," Bingley-Pullin says.
Get ready for the part with matching aprons and create characters out of healthy ingredients like Cameron the Cucumber. This will get your kids (and yourself!) excited about cooking and help them see nutritious foods aren’t the enemy.
Let them help you pick recipes which you know they’ll enjoy cooking as well as eating. There are a number of tasty dishes which are fun to prepare but also incorporate healthy ingredients in a less obvious way.
Talk to your kids about different colours and textures. They’ll respond to beautiful, bright foods like green avocado and kale, or orange rockmelon and yellow capsicum.
Kitchens can be dangerous places for kids of all ages. Knives, electrical appliances and hot stoves and water are all hazards to be aware of. Start off by preparing all equipment in advance and giving your kids a run-down of which parts of the recipe are okay for them to handle, and which steps are for parents only.
