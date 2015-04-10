News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Five Tips For Getting Kids In The Kitchen

Five Tips For Getting Kids In The Kitchen

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves

1/5 Make Sure The Tasks Are Age Appropriate

Stirring, pouring or washing ingredients are perfect tasks for pre-school aged children. Give school-aged children more responsibility with supervised chopping or slicing. “It’s a great way to spend time together, talk about healthy eating and encourage fussy eaters to try new foods," Bingley-Pullin says.

Thinkstock

2/5 Make Cooking Fun, Not A Chore!

Get ready for the part with matching aprons and create characters out of healthy ingredients like Cameron the Cucumber. This will get your kids (and yourself!) excited about cooking and help them see nutritious foods aren’t the enemy.

Thinkstock

3/5 Encourage Kids To Choose The Recipes

Let them help you pick recipes which you know they’ll enjoy cooking as well as eating. There are a number of tasty dishes which are fun to prepare but also incorporate healthy ingredients in a less obvious way.

Thinkstock

4/5 Pick Exciting Ingredients

Talk to your kids about different colours and textures. They’ll respond to beautiful, bright foods like green avocado and kale, or orange rockmelon and yellow capsicum.

Thinkstock

5/5 Safety First

Kitchens can be dangerous places for kids of all ages. Knives, electrical appliances and hot stoves and water are all hazards to be aware of. Start off by preparing all equipment in advance and giving your kids a run-down of which parts of the recipe are okay for them to handle, and which steps are for parents only.

Thinkstock

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try