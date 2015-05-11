Miranda Kerr

Yes, Miranda apparently knows how to eat. "After show indulgence," Kerr told her Instagram followers. "It's all about a balance #80/20rule."
Instagram/mirandakerr
The "Hot Pursuit" co-stars swung by Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" and were gifted with these cupcakes. Save one for us, ladies!
Instagram/reesewitherspoon
Speaking of cake, the "Modern Family" beauty got another treat: this star-shaped number in honor of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Instagram/sofiavergara
The singer, who this week launched her anti-homelessness and pro-LGBT nonprofit The Happy Hippie Foundation, posed with a four-legged friend on the set of a music video promoting the venture.
Instagram/mileycyrus
The "Girls" star isn't a fan of this cookbook, unfortunately titled "Dump Cakes." "Nope," she posted.
Instagram/lenadunham
"Not the ideal breakfast before my wedding dress fitting, but oh well," the heiress posted this week. But her hashtag really says it all: "#wheninRome."
Instagram/nickyhilton
Looks like the actress had a blast in Italy, "where the food and drink never ends!" Cheers to that, Hilary!
Instagram/hilaryswank
The actress recently stopped by chef Stephanie Izard's Chicago restuarant Little Goat Diner. "Tried to get on a chair to be as tall as @gwynethpaltrow...but got scared I'd fall," the chef posted. "Fun having @goop at Little Goat!"
Instagram/stephandthegoat
"Two hams with bacon and eggs!" the actor posted this week. "Thanks @jimmyfallonand @fallontonight for teaching me breakfast is the most important meal of Instagram #breakfastatsunset."
Instagram/james_marsden
Actor Adam Goldberg snapped this contemplative photo of comedian Jim Gaffigan this week. We think he should call it, "Jim Among the Sausages."
Instagram/theAdamGoldberg