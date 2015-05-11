News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Mad Foodie Monday

Miranda Kerr

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments

1/10 Miranda Kerr

Yes, Miranda apparently knows how to eat. "After show indulgence," Kerr told her Instagram followers. "It's all about a balance #80/20rule."

Instagram/mirandakerr

2/10 Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara

The "Hot Pursuit" co-stars swung by Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" and were gifted with these cupcakes. Save one for us, ladies!

Instagram/reesewitherspoon

3/10 Sofia Vergara

Speaking of cake, the "Modern Family" beauty got another treat: this star-shaped number in honor of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Instagram/sofiavergara

4/10 Miley Cyrus

The singer, who this week launched her anti-homelessness and pro-LGBT nonprofit The Happy Hippie Foundation, posed with a four-legged friend on the set of a music video promoting the venture.

Instagram/mileycyrus

5/10 Lena Dunham

The "Girls" star isn't a fan of this cookbook, unfortunately titled "Dump Cakes." "Nope," she posted.

Instagram/lenadunham

6/10 Nicky Hilton

"Not the ideal breakfast before my wedding dress fitting, but oh well," the heiress posted this week. But her hashtag really says it all: "#wheninRome."

Instagram/nickyhilton

7/10 Hilary Swank

Looks like the actress had a blast in Italy, "where the food and drink never ends!" Cheers to that, Hilary!

Instagram/hilaryswank

8/10 Stephanie Izard and Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress recently stopped by chef Stephanie Izard's Chicago restuarant Little Goat Diner. "Tried to get on a chair to be as tall as @gwynethpaltrow...but got scared I'd fall," the chef posted. "Fun having @goop at Little Goat!"

Instagram/stephandthegoat

9/10 James Marsden and Jimmy Fallon

"Two hams with bacon and eggs!" the actor posted this week. "Thanks @jimmyfallonand @fallontonight for teaching me breakfast is the most important meal of Instagram #breakfastatsunset."

Instagram/james_marsden

10/10 Jim Gaffigan

Actor Adam Goldberg snapped this contemplative photo of comedian Jim Gaffigan this week. We think he should call it, "Jim Among the Sausages."

Instagram/theAdamGoldberg

More Galleries

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order without leaving your desk

Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from your desk
Best Nutella food mashups

Best Nutella food mashups
Tomato sauce

5 healthy Australia Day BBQ swaps
Would you eat a spaghetti doughnut?

The delicious food mash-ups you need to try