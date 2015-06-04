The most versatile knife in your kitchen, used for almost any chopping, slicing, trimming or carving. Usually the blade is 20cm in length, although some chefs prefer a longer blade with additional weight. Traditionally, the blade is curved to allow a rocking motion when chopping with a minimum of force. It tapers to a point to allow intricate tasks to be performed accurately. Remember, this will be “the workhorse in the kitchen”, so ensure the weight, balance and handle is correct for you.
A popular variation to the chef’s knife is the Santoku or Japanese chef’s knife. ‘Santoku’ means ‘3 good things’ – cutting, slicing and mincing. Often available with a Granton (dimpled) blade to prevent food sticking and to allow for more efficient slicing.
A smaller version of the chef’s knife, typically with a 10cm – 18cm blade. The utility knife is used for finer work, making shallow cuts or incisions (such as scoring calamari, or creating cavities in a roast for garlic and herbs), and any cutting where greater control over a small area is required.
A paring knife is smaller again, the handle fitting easily between the thumb and forefinger for maximum control. It is commonly used in the preparation of fruit and vegetables, since the narrowness of the blade makes it easier to change direction mid-cut. It can be used to peel, to remove seeds and stalks, and to shape decorative shapes into fruit and vegetables.
This knife has a serrated blade, around 25cm or less, which is ideal for slicing bread and pastries. The serrated blade is long and straight to allow for even and precise slicing. It is ideal also for slicing soft fruit or vegetables where you want to avoid squashing. Bread knives (and other serrated knives) should not generally be used with fish or meat, as the blade can damage the structure of the flesh.
More specialised in its use, a carving knife is often a little longer than a chef’s knife, but far narrower, and without the chef’s knife’s customary curve. It is used primarily, as the name suggests, for carving meat, particularly roasts. The shape of the straight blade makes it easier to create precise, thin slices of meat, even when slicing at the table. A carving knife must be razor sharp to produce minimal friction on the meat, allowing you to cut easily and cleanly against the grain.
