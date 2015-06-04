1/5 Chef's Knife

The most versatile knife in your kitchen, used for almost any chopping, slicing, trimming or carving. Usually the blade is 20cm in length, although some chefs prefer a longer blade with additional weight. Traditionally, the blade is curved to allow a rocking motion when chopping with a minimum of force. It tapers to a point to allow intricate tasks to be performed accurately. Remember, this will be “the workhorse in the kitchen”, so ensure the weight, balance and handle is correct for you.



A popular variation to the chef’s knife is the Santoku or Japanese chef’s knife. ‘Santoku’ means ‘3 good things’ – cutting, slicing and mincing. Often available with a Granton (dimpled) blade to prevent food sticking and to allow for more efficient slicing.

Thinkstock