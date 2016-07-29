News

5 hangover-free breakfasts you need to try

Hangover-free breakfasts

1/6 Hangover-free breakfasts

As Dry July draws to a close, now is the perfect opportunity to replenish your body and reap the benefits of being hang-over free. These healthy brekky options from Rosie Mansfield are a tasty and nutritious alternative to the traditional fry-up and will keep you energised for an active weekend.

Thinkstock

2/6 Classic Virgin Mary

Going without alcohol isn’t easy, so find some booze-free alternatives which are packed full of nutrients. Suckle down a fresh tomato juice to get your blood sugar levels up and enjoy the anti-inflammatory properties of antioxidants like Lycopene.

3/6 Fresh coconut water

There’s a reason why coconut water is huge at the moment! It’s a natural isotonic drink with several health benefits.It has fewer calories, less sodium, and more potassium than sodas and sport beverages – definitely the best choice to start your day.

4/6 Oats and banana

Bananas are a time-saving breakie option which will give you a boost of energy due to the high levels of potassium levels. Use it as a topping for wholegrain oats packed full of b-vitamins and you’ll instantly feel invigorated.

5/6 Cheese and Vegemite on rye toast

Aussies who love to wake up with Vegemite are right on the mark, as this staple spread contains a variety of nutrients which are great for improving the digestive system and keeping eyes and skin healthy. Slap some slices of cheese onto some digestive rye toast to add some extra protein, to avoid a blood sugar spike.

6/6 Fresh ginger tea

It’s winter, it’s cold outside! Pop the kettle on, chop a couple of fresh ginger nuggets and pour in boiling water. Sip slowly and flush away all the toxins.

