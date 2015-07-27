Bella Thorne

The actress hit up Dave & Busters, getting silly with a rope of Nerds candy.
The actor has a very emotional announcement to make … about onions. There, there, Hugh.
The "Paper Towns" actress posted a photo of co-star Nat Wolff impersonating Mr. Potato Head. The resemblance is uncanny! (We kid.)
To celebrate her 46th birthday, the actress posted a photo of her as a girl, looking gleeful next to a giant cake.
The Italian chef showed of the beautiful black truffles that went into dishes he made for a charity dinner at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in London.
The mum-to-be took a break from cooking to tempt her dogs with a couple of bites.
It’s easy being green for the actress, who had a kale, spinach, blueberry, and almond milk smoothie for dinner.
In the cup vs. cone debate, Kim and Kanye are definitely team cone, as evidenced in this snap the reality star posted to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
The chef tried to give up sugar, but got caught in the act.
The model chowed down on four pizzas while visiting Naples with husband John Legend.
The reality star announced her upcoming talk show on the FYI network, "Kocktails with Khloé," by posting this photo of her sipping a glass of wine. Out of cocktails already, Khloé?
It was burger time for the actress, as she grabbed a bite from The White Lady, one of Auckland’s oldest mobile food carts.
