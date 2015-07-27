News

Best Celebrity Food Instagrams of the Week

Bella Thorne

1/12 Bella Thorne

The actress hit up Dave & Busters, getting silly with a rope of Nerds candy.

Instagram/BellaThorne

2/12 Hugh Jackman

The actor has a very emotional announcement to make … about onions. There, there, Hugh.

Instagram/HughJackman

3/12 Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff

The "Paper Towns" actress posted a photo of co-star Nat Wolff impersonating Mr. Potato Head. The resemblance is uncanny! (We kid.)

Instagram/CaraDelevingne

4/12 Jennifer Lopez

To celebrate her 46th birthday, the actress posted a photo of her as a girl, looking gleeful next to a giant cake.

Instagram/Jlo

5/12 Gennaro Contaldo

The Italian chef showed of the beautiful black truffles that went into dishes he made for a charity dinner at Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant in London.

Instagram/GennaroContaldo

6/12 Kristin Cavallari

The mum-to-be took a break from cooking to tempt her dogs with a couple of bites.

Instagram/KristinCavallari

7/12 Hilary Duff

It’s easy being green for the actress, who had a kale, spinach, blueberry, and almond milk smoothie for dinner.

Instagram/HilaryDuff

8/12 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In the cup vs. cone debate, Kim and Kanye are definitely team cone, as evidenced in this snap the reality star posted to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Instagram/KimKardashian

9/12 Curtis Stone

The chef tried to give up sugar, but got caught in the act.

Instagram/CurtisStone

10/12 Chrissy Teigen

The model chowed down on four pizzas while visiting Naples with husband John Legend.

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

11/12 Khloé Kardashian

The reality star announced her upcoming talk show on the FYI network, "Kocktails with Khloé," by posting this photo of her sipping a glass of wine. Out of cocktails already, Khloé?

Instagram/KhloeKardashian

12/12 Eva Longoria

It was burger time for the actress, as she grabbed a bite from The White Lady, one of Auckland’s oldest mobile food carts.

Instagram/EvaLongoria

