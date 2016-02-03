“Honestly, there are so many delicious super foods that do incredible things for our health. I’d have to go with leafy greens, like spinach and kale just because they’re such a staple in my diet. You can incorporate leafy greens into every meal. They’re packed with vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants that work magic inside and on the outside too." - Jessica Sepel, nutritionist, author, health blogger and wellness coach.
RECIPE: Spinach & Parmesan Frittata.
“Any greens: kale, rocket, basil, baby spinach. Anything green, I love! My favourite is to mix shredded kale and two eggs in a pan, add some salt and pepper and you've got a pretty quick green brekkie knock up.” - Lola Berry, TV personality, nutritionist and author.
RECIPE: Green Goodness Smoothie with Kale, Pineapple and Papaya.
“It has to be avocado. It can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes (hello chocolate mousse), and it’s loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fat acids. Not only is it highly nutritious, but the healthy fats in avocado can dramatically increase the absorption of vitamins and minerals in other foods you eat - providing a major super boost to your diet!” - The Fit Foodie’s Sally O'Neil, who is also a food and fitness blogger and columnist.
RECIPE: Kale and Avocado Soba Noodles with Miso Dressing.
“Superfood is a term that came about in the 90s to describe foods that are thought to have a very high content of certain nutrients, making them exceptionally worthwhile to include in our diets. If we are going by that definition, then I'd say blueberries. They are packed full of antioxidants, are super delicious and make a perfect snack, smoothie filler, addition to muesli and fruit salad.” - Rebecca Gawthorne, dietitian, nutritionist and wellness coach.
RECIPE: Green Tea, Blueberry and Banana Smoothie.
“I love my super foods. I’m a bit in love with maqui berry powder at the moment, I love adding it to smoothies and banana “ice cream”. Acai will also always have my heart too.” - Madeleine Lumley, graphic design student and food lover
RECIPE: Berry & Beetroot Wholefood Smoothie.
“I love adding Maca powder to my meals because of its nutty taste as well as for its health benefits. Maca is a root vegetable native to Peru and is packed with nutrients that have been said to help promote hormone balance and energy. I like to blend into my smoothie or add to my pancake mix.” - Peta Shulman, founder and director of GoodnessMe Box.
RECIPE: Maca, Cacao, Dates and Banana Wholefood Smoothie.