James Franco

The perfect way to keep your outfit clean while couch dining? A Spidey towel-turned-bib, of course.
Instagram/jamesfrancotv
The TV star shows her hairstylist Ryan Randall the secret of burning calories while eating donuts – by climbing on his back and making him lift her.
Instagram/kellyosbourne
More money really does mean more problems when you’re 50 Cent and hungry. “This is what your lunch looks like when your RICH,” the rapper wrote.
Instagram/50cent
The actor wants you to join his “Entourage” to help fight food deserts. He has partnered with Naked Juice and Wholesome Wave for a program that will donate 10 pounds of produce for everyone that posts a photo of them holding fruit or veggies and tags it #drinkgooddogood.
Instagram/adriangrenier
The actress goes head to head with her pooch Lamby over a piece of popcorn.
Instagram/lenadunham
Despite taking a breather from booze, the actress donned a facial mask that’s made out of wine. “I will try not to eat it when I’m done,” she writes.
Instagram/brookeshields
The singer is noticing signs of love all around her – even in a slice of bread.
Instagram/kylieminogue
The model digs into a fish taco at the recently opened Seamore’s in New York, helmed by the co-founder of the popular Meatball Shop mini-chain.
Instagram/chrissyteigen
We are so jealous of Oprah’s neighbor, who is getting a delivery of veggies from her garden.
Instagram/oprah
Now that the TV host has gotten his blue belt in Brazilian Jui Jitsu, his wife Ottavia, who is a mixed martial arts fighter, thinks it’s time to rumble.
Instagram/ottaviabourdain
The first lady gave a sneak peek at the hilarious PSA she filmed with Jimmy Kimmel to “Eat Your Effin Vees.”
Instagram/michelleobama