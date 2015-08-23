News

Best Celebrity Food Instagrams of the Week (August 24)

James Franco

1/11 James Franco

The perfect way to keep your outfit clean while couch dining? A Spidey towel-turned-bib, of course.

Instagram/jamesfrancotv

2/11 Kelly Osbourne

The TV star shows her hairstylist Ryan Randall the secret of burning calories while eating donuts – by climbing on his back and making him lift her.

Instagram/kellyosbourne

3/11 50 Cent

More money really does mean more problems when you’re 50 Cent and hungry. “This is what your lunch looks like when your RICH,” the rapper wrote.

Instagram/50cent

4/11 Adrian Grenier

The actor wants you to join his “Entourage” to help fight food deserts. He has partnered with Naked Juice and Wholesome Wave for a program that will donate 10 pounds of produce for everyone that posts a photo of them holding fruit or veggies and tags it #drinkgooddogood.

Instagram/adriangrenier

5/11 Lena Dunham

The actress goes head to head with her pooch Lamby over a piece of popcorn.

Instagram/lenadunham

6/11 Brooke Shields

Despite taking a breather from booze, the actress donned a facial mask that’s made out of wine. “I will try not to eat it when I’m done,” she writes.

Instagram/brookeshields

7/11 Kylie Minogue

The singer is noticing signs of love all around her – even in a slice of bread.

Instagram/kylieminogue

8/11 Chrissy Teigen

The model digs into a fish taco at the recently opened Seamore’s in New York, helmed by the co-founder of the popular Meatball Shop mini-chain.

Instagram/chrissyteigen

9/11 Oprah

We are so jealous of Oprah’s neighbor, who is getting a delivery of veggies from her garden.

Instagram/oprah

10/11 Anthony Bourdain

Now that the TV host has gotten his blue belt in Brazilian Jui Jitsu, his wife Ottavia, who is a mixed martial arts fighter, thinks it’s time to rumble.

Instagram/ottaviabourdain

11/11 First Lady Michelle Obama and Jimmy Kimmel

The first lady gave a sneak peek at the hilarious PSA she filmed with Jimmy Kimmel to “Eat Your Effin Vees.”

Instagram/michelleobama

