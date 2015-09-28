News

The Best Celebrity Food Instagrams Of The Week (Sept 28)

1/8 Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP savored the last of summer’s tomatoes by turning them into a rich red sauce. Can’t wait to see what she cooks next with it!

Instagram/sarahjessicaparker

2/8 Seth Rogen & Zac Efron

“Neighbors 2″ is in the midst of filming and Zac Efron knows the only way to get co-start Seth Rogen’s attention. “@sethrogen I really need to talk to you about this scene dog,”

Instagram/zacefron

3/8 Miley Cyrus

Halloween came early in the Cyrus household. Happy, Mumu, Mary Jane, and Bean are getting their costumes ready for the big day by dressing up in some of Mommy Cyrus’s favorite things.

Instagram/Mileycyrus

4/8 Martha Stewart & Seth Meyers

Martha Stewart stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” this week to feed the host a few bites from her new cookbook Martha Stewart’s Appetizers.

Instagram/latenightseth

5/8 Amy Schumer

“Inside Amy Schumer” took home an Emmy for best Variety Sketch Series last Sunday. The comedian post this snap and writes, “I usually never drink but …” Classic Schumer!

Instagram/amyschumer

6/8 Sofia Vergara

The “Modern Family” actress was caught red-handed in a hilarious Vine of her snacking on popcorn during the announcement of Jon Hamm’s Emmy win for “Mad Men.

Instagram/sofiavergara

7/8 Joe Zee, Chrissy Teigen, Lauren Makk, & Leah Ashley

The FABlife cast never misses #tacotuesday at the office. The hosts are pictured chowing down on Taco Bell, but Tyra is missing in action. Joe Zee writes, “@tyrabanks come quick, we have a Burrito with your name on it!

Instagram/mrjoezee

8/8 Carly Rae Jepsen

The singer paid a visit to Michelin star restaurant Mirador de UlÍa during her trip to San Sebastian, Spain. Her favorite part of the meal was dessert — an adorable apple sorbet.

Instagram/carlyraejepsen

