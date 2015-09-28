SJP savored the last of summer’s tomatoes by turning them into a rich red sauce. Can’t wait to see what she cooks next with it!
Instagram/sarahjessicaparker
“Neighbors 2″ is in the midst of filming and Zac Efron knows the only way to get co-start Seth Rogen’s attention. “@sethrogen I really need to talk to you about this scene dog,”
Instagram/zacefron
Halloween came early in the Cyrus household. Happy, Mumu, Mary Jane, and Bean are getting their costumes ready for the big day by dressing up in some of Mommy Cyrus’s favorite things.
Instagram/Mileycyrus
Martha Stewart stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” this week to feed the host a few bites from her new cookbook Martha Stewart’s Appetizers.
Instagram/latenightseth
“Inside Amy Schumer” took home an Emmy for best Variety Sketch Series last Sunday. The comedian post this snap and writes, “I usually never drink but …” Classic Schumer!
Instagram/amyschumer
The “Modern Family” actress was caught red-handed in a hilarious Vine of her snacking on popcorn during the announcement of Jon Hamm’s Emmy win for “Mad Men.
Instagram/sofiavergara
The FABlife cast never misses #tacotuesday at the office. The hosts are pictured chowing down on Taco Bell, but Tyra is missing in action. Joe Zee writes, “@tyrabanks come quick, we have a Burrito with your name on it!
Instagram/mrjoezee
The singer paid a visit to Michelin star restaurant Mirador de UlÍa during her trip to San Sebastian, Spain. Her favorite part of the meal was dessert — an adorable apple sorbet.
Instagram/carlyraejepsen