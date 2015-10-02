News

How To Master The Art Of Food Pornography

Make sure you have enough light

1/5 Make sure you have enough light

When eating out, especially during the daytime, try and score yourself a window seat. Shooting images in natural daylight always makes your food snaps look much better. Food looks fresher and colours become more vivid. That brunch snap you just posted just became way more appetising, In ultra-dark venues a tablet or phone with a white screen can be used to illuminate the food. Bob uses a Sony A7s to shoot his imagery.

@thejugernauts - www.jugernauts.com

2/5 Capture the best side

Just like you have a best side, so does that deliciously stacked burger you’re about to feast on. Turn the plate and snap away.

@thejugernauts - www.jugernauts.com

3/5 Time for resolution

When taking snaps of your favourite dishes you want to strike the right balance between those mouth-watering close-ups and a full view of the feast in front of you. Shooting with a high resolution camera can really make a difference.

@thejugernauts - www.jugernauts.com

4/5 Formatting

With Instagram now introducing landscape and portrait options, consider your formatting. Try shooting in portrait to allow more generous room for those food and cocktail pics to shine.

@thejugernauts - www.jugernauts.com

5/5 Everything is relative

Use common objects, like a fork or hand model to convey the scale of your food, especially a big delicious bowl of ramen.

@thejugernauts - www.jugernauts.com

