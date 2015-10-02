1/5 Make sure you have enough light

When eating out, especially during the daytime, try and score yourself a window seat. Shooting images in natural daylight always makes your food snaps look much better. Food looks fresher and colours become more vivid. That brunch snap you just posted just became way more appetising, In ultra-dark venues a tablet or phone with a white screen can be used to illuminate the food. Bob uses a Sony A7s to shoot his imagery.

